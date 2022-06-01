One Warm Scarf seeks shipping help
Los Altos resident Sandy Goldstein of the nonprofit One Warm Scarf has hundreds of hats, scarves and small blankets to offer to border refugees, and she needs help mailing them. She is looking for an organization or group to pay for shipment.
“I want to send hundreds of hats/scarves/blankets to the border refugees,” she said. “In the past, I have paid to mail small items like infant booties, hats and small blankets. Now with the pending influx from Ukraine, Mexico and South America, I want to ship hundreds of handmade items made by our Bay Area seniors.”
To offer help, email Goldstein at sandydangoldstein@gmail.com.
Downtown goes ‘live’ this Friday
First Friday’s June festivities, scheduled 6-9 p.m. in downtown Los Altos, will include live performances by Big Mike and the Hart Beats and 17 other bands playing outdoors at myriad locations.
To watch the Hart Beats perform, visit Veterans Community Plaza at Main and State streets. Restaurants hosting live music include The Post, Rustic House Oyster Bar & Grill, Urfa Bistro, Amandine and La Scala, as well as Enchanté Boutique Hotel.
The monthly events, intended to promote downtown activity, feature dining opportunities and extended shopping hours at some retail stores.
“So grab that gift for your dad or grad,” said event co-organizer Jamie Lucia.
In addition, downtown art galleries are set to host new exhibitions and artist receptions, including Gallery 9 on Main Street and Viewpoints Gallery on State Street.
For more information, visit losaltosfirstfriday.org.
Pet Parade exhibition on display at museum
The first Kiwanis Club Pet Parade pranced down Main and State streets in 1947. To commemorate the event’s 75th anniversary, the Los Altos History Museum is bringing back decades of parade memories with its latest exhibition, “Kiwanis Pet Parade: Celebrating 75 Years of Community,” on display in the gallery of the J. Gilbert Smith House through July 10.
A portion of the “Kiwanis Pet Parade” exhibition will be viewable on the porch daily.
For more information on the display, visit losaltoshistory.org/PetParade.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments