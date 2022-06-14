Shoreline Lake hosts ‘Sailstice’ this weekend
Shoreline Lake in Mountain View is scheduled to participate in the global celebration of “Summer Sailstice” over the weekend as part of its Father’s Day festivities.
The family-friendly event, designed to create awareness of the benefits of sailing, will feature free, 20-minute skippered sailboat rides 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Space is limited for the rides, and available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Shoreline Lake is set to host its annual Father’s Day Barbecue 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. The menu includes a choice of meat dishes or veggie burger, as well as two sides and dessert. All-Day Access passes will be available for $25 for kayak, canoe, pedalboat and rowboat rentals at the barbecue station.
According to “Summer Sailstice” organizers, the weekend at Shoreline Lake “offers an opportunity for the whole family to enjoy themselves at a nature preserve in the heart of Silicon Valley, and give dads who want the gift of being outdoors – whether they are relaxing-in-nature or fitness-conscious types – a variety of recreational options for a great day away from the surrounding, and hectic, urban landscape.”
Shoreline Lake is located at 3160 N. Shoreline Blvd.
For more information, visit shorelinelake.com/upcoming.html and click “June.”
One Warm Scarf seeks shipping help
Los Altos resident Sandy Goldstein of the nonprofit One Warm Scarf has hundreds of hats, scarves and small blankets to offer to border refugees, and she needs help sending them. She is looking for an organization or group to pay for shipment.
“I want to send hundreds of hats/scarves/blankets to the border refugees,” she said. “In the past, I have paid to mail small items like infant booties, hats and small blankets. Now, with the pending influx from Ukraine, Mexico and South America, I want to ship hundreds of handmade items made by our Bay Area seniors.”
To help, email Goldstein at sandydangoldstein@gmail.com.
LA Garden Club hosts Sempervirens manager
Melisa Cambron Perez, field operations manager for the Sempervirens Fund of Los Altos, is scheduled to speak at the Garden Club of Los Altos meeting 12:45 p.m. June 28 at Los Altos Lutheran Church, 460 S. El Monte Ave.
The Sempervirens Fund’s mission is to help redwood forests thrive in the Santa Cruz Mountain range by establishing a large, interconnected and protected network of healthy trees and streams, stretching across public and private lands.
Perez’s interest in nature began with helping her grandfather plant trees in the family’s home state of Michoacan, Mexico. After graduating from college in Illinois with a Bachelor of Science in biology, she spent summers leading volunteer programs with Friends of the Chicago River before moving to California. Since then, she has worked in rehabilitation, land stewardship and environmental education at the Golden Gate National Parks Conservancy, Grassroots Ecology and Arastradero Preserve.
Perez joined Sempervirens Fund in 2021 and is currently pursuing a master’s degree at the University of San Francisco in environmental management.
For information on Garden Club of Los Altos membership, email GCLAmembership@gmail.com.
For more information on the club and its activities, visit thegardencluboflosaltos.org.
LAMVCF awards $100K in grants
Los Altos Mountain View Community Foundation recently awarded $102,000 through its spring Community Grants program to 17 local organizations that help seniors.
Initiative partner Forum Health Fund will provide additional ﬁnancial support totaling $6,600 to three organizations to maximize funding for their respective projects.
According to LAMVCF officials, the grants aim to help recipients: Address fundamental food and housing insecurity; combat ongoing isolation; and increase independence.
In addition to funding projects for longtime grantees such as Community Services Agency, which will use its grant toward the purchase of a wheelchair-accessible vehicle devoted to senior services, the foundation awarded funding to several new organizations, including the Bay Area Housing Corporation.
Foundation officials said they plan to continue to focus on supporting vulnerable seniors.
LAMVCF operates its Community Grants program in partnership with the David and Lucile Packard Foundation and the Heising-Simons Foundation.
For a full list of grant recipients, visit losaltoscf.org/blog/spring-22-lamv-community-grants-awards.
For more information, visit lamvcf.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments