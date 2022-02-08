Resilient Los Altos hosts classes
Resilient Los Altos has scheduled four monthly classes that focus on emergency preparedness and community resilience.
• Block Action Leader Training explains how to organize and prepare neighborhoods (Block Action Teams) to be safer during an emergency and how best to respond after an emergency has occurred.
• How to Complete the PSA Form (Preliminary Safety Assessment) teaches how to document and communicate damage and injuries in a neighborhood. The information may be used by local officials to decide where to direct their efforts during an emergency.
• Radio Communications provides information on types of radios, and when and how best to use them to effectively communicate within a neighborhood and with authorities when other forms of communications – especially cellphones – are not available.
• Preparedness and Initial Response reviews procedures for Block Action Teams, Community Emergency Response Teams and amateur radio operators to work together to prepare for and respond to emergencies.
Resilient Los Altos is a volunteer-based organization that is financially sponsored by Los Altos Mountain View Community Foundation. It focuses on strengthening community resilience by helping residents and other stakeholders to be better prepared in the event of a major catastrophe.
To register and for more information, visit resilientlosaltos.org/training.
Photography display showcases seniors
The Los Altos History Museum’s latest exhibition, “Every Wrinkle Tells a Story: Intertwining Lives,” featuring photos and stories by Maud Daujean, is set to debut Feb. 17 and run through May 8.
After living in Los Altos for seven years, Daujean, a French photographer, videographer and storyteller, wanted to learn more about the city and the people who made it special.
Camera in hand, she spent a year photographing and interviewing 35 seniors in the community, capturing her subjects’ memories of the growth of Silicon Valley and how Los Altos managed to retain its village feel. Her photographs and stories are the focus of the exhibition.
The memories and photos she collected became a book, “Faces of Los Altos (Every Wrinkle Tells a Story).” She approached the museum with the idea of turning her book into an exhibition.
Programs in support of the exhibition include: “Learn To: Portrait Photography,” 10:30 a.m. Feb 19; “There’s No Place Like Home,” 5:30 p.m. March 10; “Everything Old Is New Again,” 10:30 a.m. April 9; and “60 Is the New 40,” 5:30 p.m. April 28.
All events are free and open to the public. They will be hosted in person and via Zoom. Online registration is required. To register, visit losaltoshistory.org/Wrinkle.
The museum, located at 51 S. San Antonio Road, will be closed this weekend as work begins on the new permanent exhibition on the second floor’s Upper Gallery. The Main Gallery will reopen when Daujean’s exhibition premieres Feb. 17.
LA main library showcases art
The work of acrylic painter Ranjani Rajapaksa is showcased in the exhibition “An Appreciation of Natural Beauty,” on display at the Los Altos main library through Feb. 28.
The main library is located at 13 S. San Antonio Road.
For more information on the artist, email Rrajapaksa.art@gmail.com or find her on Instagram at @Rrajapaksa.art.