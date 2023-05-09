LAH Pathways Run set for Saturday
The 22nd annual Los Altos Hills Pathways Run/Walk is scheduled Saturday at Westwind Community Barn, 27210 Altamont Road.
Participants have the option of 5K and 10K races, beginning at 9 a.m., or 1-mile “fun runs,” beginning at 10:30 a.m.
Entry fees are $45 for the 5K and 10K runs, $30 for the 1-mile run.
To register for the runs and for more information, visit lahpathwaysrun.org.
City, GreenTown lead Family Bike Ride
The second Los Altos Family Bike Ride is scheduled Saturday, with various starting times throughout the day.
Hosted primarily by the city of Los Altos and the nonprofit GreenTown Los Altos, the event includes guided bike rides in Los Altos and energizer stations with a blender bike, snacks and swag.
The bike rides starting in both north and south Los Altos will be between 4 and 6 miles (approximately an hour) and will show participants how to navigate their neighborhood streets, including safe road crossings and some secret cut-throughs.
The event also will include reviewing rules of the road and practicing bike skills.
To register, for specific times and for more information, visit tinyurl.com/2rv958ca.
Kiwanis Pet Parade scheduled May 20
The 76th Los Altos Kiwanis Pet Parade, a community tradition since 1947, is scheduled 10 a.m. May 20 along Main and State streets in downtown Los Altos.
The event is routinely held the Saturday after Mother’s Day. Hundreds of children, adults and their pets – dogs, cats, birds, chickens, turtles and even worms – participate, while a thousand or more parents and other local residents watch the procession.
To register for the event and to access guidelines, visit tinyurl.com/3ayh25st.
To volunteer on parade day and for more information, call (650) 735-1552 or email info@losaltoskiwanis.org.
Museum exhibition highlights ‘Camelot’
The Los Altos History Museum’s latest exhibition, “One Brief Shining Moment: JFK’s Camelot in Early Los Altos,” is on display in the J. Gilbert Smith House gallery through June 11.
First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy first coined the term “Camelot” in reference to the Kennedy administration.
“Many people viewed the JFK administration as the ideal government, indicative of King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table,” said exhibition curator Jordan Grealish. “Hopes for a government where people of many different talents came together to serve the public with honor and high ideals was also reflected in the early days of Los Altos.”
Visitors can view Kennedy memorabilia – including a signed letter from the president and a hat from his campaign – and government documents and photos of glamorous social engagements from Los Altos in the 1960s.
The Los Altos History Museum is located at 51 S. San Antonio Road. Hours are noon to 4 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays. Admission is free.
For more information, visit losaltoshistory.org.
Museum showcases past displays
The Los Altos History Museum first opened its doors to the public in 2001, creating a space where people could learn about local history and the local impact of world events.
The history museum looks back at some of the more than 50 exhibitions presented through the years in a new showcase, “The Past Shapes the Future: A Retrospective,” on display in the Main Gallery through May 28.
In the retrospective, visitors can view banners and panels from more than 20 exhibitions from the past 20 years, and scan QR codes to view supplemental material and videos, including from the “Los Altos History Show” documentary.
On a chalkboard, museum visitors can share thoughts on what the history museum means to them.
The Los Altos History Museum is located at 51 S. San Antonio Road. Admission is free.
For more information on the display, visit losaltoshistory.org/retrospective.
