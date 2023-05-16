LA History Museum highlights ‘Camelot’
Los Altos History Museum’s latest exhibition, “One Brief Shining Moment: JFK’s Camelot in Early Los Altos,” is on display in the J. Gilbert Smith House gallery through June 11.
LA History Museum highlights 'Camelot'
Los Altos History Museum’s latest exhibition, “One Brief Shining Moment: JFK’s Camelot in Early Los Altos,” is on display in the J. Gilbert Smith House gallery through June 11.
Jacqueline Kennedy first coined the term “Camelot” to refer to the courage and wisdom of JFK and his administration.
“Many people viewed the JFK administration as the ideal government, indicative of King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table,” said exhibition curator Jordan Grealish. “Hopes for a government where people of many different talents came together to serve the public with honor and high ideals was also reflected in the early days of Los Altos.”
Visitors can view JFK memorabilia – including a signed letter from the president and a hat from his campaign – and government documents and photos of glamorous social engagements from Los Altos in the 1960s.
The Los Altos History Museum is located at 51 S. San Antonio Road. Hours are noon to 4 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays. Admission is free.
For more information, visit losaltoshistory.org.
Commission issues call for art
The Los Altos Public Arts Commission has issued a call for art from artists who live, work or attend school in the city.
The two-dimensional art created for “Moments in Time” should reflect and connect to a moment in time that is meaningful to the artist.
Selected artworks will be on display in the Los Altos Community Center Art Gallery through November.
The deadline for submissions is Sunday.
For more information, visit losaltosca.gov/publicartscommission/webform/moments-time.
Los Altos restarts emergency training
Resilient Los Altos, the umbrella organization of volunteer Block Action Team (BAT) leaders, Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) members, and ham radio operators restarts training this month.
Volunteers, prospective volunteers and interested residents can sit in on Zoom classes in May or later on. May classes:
• 6:30-7:15 p.m. May 24: BAT Leader Basics. Learn what is involved in helping your neighborhood prepare for and survive emergencies.
• 7:15-8:30 p.m. May 24: Preliminary Safety Assessment. Learn how to assess damages and injuries for the city/county following an emergency (must take BAT Leader Basics first).
• 6:30-7:30 p.m. May 31: Radio Communications. Learn how BATs and CERTs can use radios to communicate in their neighborhoods during an emergency.
• 7:30-8:30 p.m. May 31: Emergency Preparedness. Learn how to prepare yourself, your family and your neighbors for emergencies.
To register for classes, visit resilientlosaltos.org/training.
For more information, call Patricia at (650) 949-2801.
