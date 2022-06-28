Hills July 4 parade set for 10 a.m.
Los Altos Hills has scheduled its 11th annual Fourth of July Parade, with participants assembling at 9:30 a.m. at town hall, 26379 W. Fremont Road.
The red, white and blue march will begin at 10 a.m., with the parade heading down Fremont Road and concluding at Gardner Bullis School. The event will include drinks and watermelon.
No fossil-fueled vehicles or horses are allowed.
For more information, email Sarah Robustelli at srobustelli@losaltoshills.ca.gov.
Shoreline Lake offers July 4 boat rentals
The Boathouse & American Bistro at Shoreline Lake in Mountain View will rent pedalboats, rowboats, canoes and kayaks so that visitors can watch Shoreline Amphitheatre’s July 4 fireworks from the water.
With COVID restrictions now over, Shoreline Lake has resumed the family-friendly tradition. To accommodate the influx of park-goers, hours will be extended past regular park hours for both the Bistro (8 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.) and Boathouse (10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., fireworks boat rentals from 9 p.m. to 10:15 p.m.).
For boat reservations, visit shorelinelake.com/amilia.html.
One Warm Scarf seeks shipping help
Los Altos resident Sandy Goldstein of the nonprofit One Warm Scarf has hundreds of hats, scarves and small blankets to offer to border refugees, and she needs help sending them. She is looking for an organization or group to pay for shipment.
“I want to send hundreds of hats/scarves/blankets to the border refugees,” she said. “In the past, I have paid to mail small items like infant booties, hats and small blankets. Now with the pending influx from Ukraine, Mexico and South America, I want to ship hundreds of handmade items made by our Bay Area seniors.”
To offer help, email Goldstein at sandydangoldstein@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments