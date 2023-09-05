Hills committee offers series of walks
The Los Altos Hills History Committee is scheduled to host three walks exploring the history of Moody Road, with the first set for 10 a.m. Sunday.
The Lower Moody Road Walk will be narrated as remembered by longtime resident Bernardo Ferrari, whose family has lived in the area for many generations. He will show some historical photos and maps along the walk, share his memories of childhood activities in the area and describe historical stories from the past 150 years about various families who have lived in the area, agriculture, business, technology and family entertainment at Pink Horse Ranch.
The walk is interactive, and other longtime residents are encouraged to share their memories.
The walk will start on the Foothill College campus at Veterinary Plaza, Building 8500, and will then travel to the Carriage House, the Griffin House and the site of the former Japanese Gardens. Walkers will proceed across El Monte Road, along Adobe Lane to Tepa Way and then follow Moody Road back to the starting point.
Allow approximately two hours for the walk, which is not strenuous. The route is relatively flat, and there are multiple opportunities to rest on benches or large stones. Walkers should bring a hat, sunglasses and water.
Free parking is available in Foothill College Student Lot 8, which is close to the fire station (foothill.edu/map). Walkers should meet at the Veterinary Plaza at the edge of the parking area.
The other two walks in this series will be Rhus Ridge to Adobe Creek Lodge and Hidden Villa.
The number of participants is limited.
To RSVP, email esteta@losaltoshills.ca.gov.
Christ Episcopal hosts AI discussion
Christ Episcopal Church has scheduled “The AI Genie Is Out of the Bottle. What Now?: A Panel Discussion About Artificial Intelligence” 4 p.m. Sept. 17 at the church, 1040 Border Road, Los Altos.
AI experts will discuss the rapidly emerging technology, explaining what it is, how it will affect everyday life and what people need to know to navigate the exciting and disturbing new frontier.
Admission is free, and reservations are requested.
To reserve a spot and for more information, visit christchurchlosaltos.org/events-list/the-ai-genie.
Essay contest open to students in grades 5-8
Local students in grades 5-8 are eligible to enter the 2023-2024 American History Essay Contest, sponsored by the Los Altos Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. The contest is open to students who attend public, private or parochial school, as well as those who are home-
schooled.
Essay length is 300-1,000 words, depending on grade level. Entries are due in October.
Three people will judge the essays, selecting one essay at each grade level as the winner at the Los Altos Chapter level. The authors of the winning essays will be invited to read their work at the February meeting of the Los Altos Chapter. The essays will then go to the next level of the competition, with the winning essays there moving forward to compete at the state level.
This year’s contest features the theme “The Stars and Stripes Forever.”
The essay prompt: On May 14, 1897, John Philip Sousa played his new march, “The Stars and Stripes Forever.” On Dec. 11, 1987, the song would become the national march of the U.S. Students will imagine it is 1897 and they are a newspaper reporter for The Philadelphia Times. Their newspaper editor has asked them to write an article about the new song performed that day. Their article should tell about Sousa’s life and the story behind the song. Because it is the first performance of the song, the articles should include thoughts about the music and how the audience reacts to what was seen and heard that day.
Daughters of the American Revolution is a nonpolitical women’s service organization preserving the memory and spirit of those who contributed to securing American independence through the community service and ties of friendship. Any woman 18 years or older is eligible to join if she can prove lineal descent from a supporter of the American Revolution (by military service, financial donations, food supplies, government service or other
support).
For more information on the contest, including entry information and specific deadlines, email losaltosdar@gmail.com.
For more information on the Los Altos Chapter and its activities, visit losaltos.californiadar.org.
Exhibition spotlights water management
The Los Altos History Museum’s latest exhibition, “Drip, Dry, Flood: Orchard Water Management,” runs through Oct. 8 in the J. Gilbert Smith House Gallery.
The Los Altos History Museum is located at 51 S. San Antonio Road. Hours are noon to 4 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays. Admission is free.
For more information, visit losaltoshistory.org/DripDry.
