Downtown galleries feature new displays
“Pandemic Travels,” an exhibition of Suej McCall’s watercolors, is scheduled for display Tuesday through Jan. 30 at Gallery 9, 143 Main St., Los Altos.
A reception for the artist is slated 1:30-4 p.m. Jan. 8.
Gallery 9 hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays.
For more information on the exhibition, call (650) 941-7969 or visit gallery9losaltos.com.
A group show is scheduled for January at Viewpoints Gallery, 315 State St., Los Altos.
Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays.
For more information on the show, call (650) 941-5789 or visit
Museum set to host 1920s-era fundraiser
The Los Altos History Museum is “puttin’ on the Ritz” for its Roaring 20s-themed fundraiser, “Dancing through the Decades: Entertaining the 20s,” scheduled 5:30-10:30 p.m. Feb. 5 at the museum, 51 S. San Antonio Road.
The museum, decorated with period artifacts from its collection, will be transformed with an art-deco-themed tent where a classic silent film will play and a red carpet rolled out to greet guests. Top Shelf Big Band will play tunes from the ’20s, and dancers from Areté Dance Center will kick off the dancing with the Charleston. Guests may bid on 1920s-themed auction items, sip wine and cocktails at the speakeasy, and dine on dishes provided by local caterers, supper-club style.
Proceeds will support the museum’s general operating expenses for exhibitions, programs, events, collections, facilities and staff.
Guests are invited to dress in 1920s attire.
Tickets are $185.
For tickets and more information, call (650) 948-9427 or visit losaltoshistory.org/Decades20s.
SV Reads returns with theme of ‘hope’
The 19th annual Silicon Valley Reads program returns in 2022 with three inspirational memoirs and related events scheduled throughout February and March.
The Silicon Valley Reads 2022 theme is “The Power of Kindness, Resilience and Hope.”
The featured nonfiction books include “See No Stranger” by Valarie Kaur, “Enough About Me” by Richard Lui and “A Dream Called Home” by Reyna Grande.
Fiction books include “The Girl with the Louding Voice” by Abi Daré, “The Authenticity Project” by Clare Pooley and “The Story of Arthur Truluv” by Elizabeth Berg.
During February and March, Silicon Valley Reads will offer free virtual and in-person public programs for all ages, including author talks, panel discussions, educational events, demonstrations, performances, activities for students, story times and an art exhibition. The complete schedule of events will be published on the Silicon Valley Reads website in early January.
Silicon Valley Reads is presented annually by the Santa Clara County Library District, the Santa Clara County Office of Education and the San Jose Public Library in conjunction with other public libraries, community colleges and universities, and community organizations.
For more information, visit siliconvalleyreads.org.
Museum displays art of Anna Knapp Fitz
The Los Altos History Museum is featuring the artwork of painter Annie Knapp Fitz in an exhibition running through Feb. 6.
The exhibition, titled “Annie Knapp Fitz Paints: A Legacy in Art,” depicts the changing landscape from agricultural to the birth of Silicon Valley, as well as the events that were major turning points, such as the coming of the railroad, based on historical photographs. Many of her portraits and busts capture the likenesses of people who left their mark in the area.
Fitz, a self-taught artist, moved to Los Altos in 1921 as a child. She died in 1995.
The Los Altos History Museum is located at 51 S. San Antonio Road. Hours are noon to 4 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays. Admission is free.
For more information, visit losaltoshistory.org/AnniePaints.