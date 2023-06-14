Downtown hosts summer Fun Fridays
Los Altos First Fridays and Dogma are co-hosting Sizzling Summer Fun Friday events in downtown Los Altos in June, July and August.
Los Altos First Fridays and Dogma are co-hosting Sizzling Summer Fun Friday events in downtown Los Altos in June, July and August.
Activities include pop-up live performances from eight bands around the downtown area on Fridays beginning this week.
For more information, call First Friday events chairperson Jamie Lucia at (650) 823-3315 or visit losaltosfirstfriday.org.
The Los Altos main library is scheduled to host an after-hours teen lock-in 7-9 p.m. Friday in the library’s Orchard Room, 13 S. San Antonio Road.
The evening, made possible by the Friends of the Library of Los Altos, will include games, minigolf, a marshmallow hunt, prizes, pizza and snacks.
The event is open to youth ages 12-17; no adults allowed.
All attendees must fill out and turn in a permission slip to be allowed into the lock-in.
Advance registration is required on the library event calendar.
To register and for more information, visit tinyurl.com/yc2j5f8c.
The exhibition “Her Side of the Story: Tales of California Pioneer Women” is set for display at the Los Altos History Museum Thursday through July 23.
The traveling exhibition from Exhibit Envoy features 30 first-person accounts collected from women who journeyed by land or sea to settle throughout California prior to Jan. 1, 1854.
For more information on Exhibit Envoy, visit exhibitenvoy.org.
For more information on the exhibition, visit losaltoshistory.org/PioneerWomen.
The Los Altos History Museum seeks public input on restoring the city’s historical Heritage Orchard in the second in a series of Third Thursday discussions, “Conversations and Reflections: Orchard Restoration,” scheduled 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday at the museum, 51 S. San Antonio Road.
Jane Packard, Ph.D., will lead the discussion.
Cost is $10; free to members. Registration is required.
To register and for more information, visit losaltoshistory.org/3rdThursProg2.
