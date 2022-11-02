First Friday features live bands
November’s First Friday festivities are scheduled 6-9 p.m. Friday in downtown Los Altos.
Live bands are set to perform at various downtown spots, and businesses will remain open for extended evening hours.
Los Altos First Friday launched in 2011 as a project of Los Altos Mountain View Community Foundation to promote social vibrancy and increase foot traffic downtown.
To volunteer, email Jamie Lucia at dr.jamie@sbcglobal.net.
For the full band lineup, locations and more information, visit
LALE seeks new board members
The Los Altos Library Endowment is recruiting new members to join its board of directors.
The board is embarking on new initiatives and in the process of refreshing LALE’s brand and operations. The organization seeks candidates who are willing to engage in the community and support local library efforts.
LALE is a nonprofit organization with a vision to enrich the community through learning, education and creativity. Ideal board candidates would have a passion for making a difference. Positions require a variety of skill sets, from accounting to digital marketing and project management.
For more information, email losaltoslibraryendowment@gmail.com.
Dance festival slated to kick off 11th year
The Lively Foundation is scheduled to host its 11th annual International Dance Festival@SiliconValley Monday through Nov. 13.
The festival, led by artists who are also teachers, features a week of low-cost classes and two days of free classes.
This year’s event is available solely via Zoom. Lively Foundation founder and artistic director Leslie Friedman said that in 2020, she thought she would have to cancel the festival because of the pandemic. She started teaching her ballet and modern dance classes over Zoom and opted to do the same for the festival.
Registration is required.
To register for classes, email livelyfoundation@sbcglobal.net or visit livelyfoundation.org/wordpress.
Stegner exhibition set to open Nov. 10
The Los Altos History Museum is scheduled to open a companion exhibition to its outdoor display on Wallace Stegner, this time focusing on the Pulitzer Prize-winning author’s legacy on the creative writing world, and the Los Altos area in particular.
“A Society to Match Its Scenery: Wallace Stegner’s Local Legacy” is set for display in the J. Gilbert Smith House Nov. 10 through March 5.
For more information on the display, visit losaltoshistory.org/SocietyToMatch.
