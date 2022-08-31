First Friday features live entertainment
September’s First Friday festivities are scheduled 6-9 p.m. Friday in downtown Los Altos.
The monthly promotional events feature live entertainment and extended evening hours at local businesses.
“We have an amazing First Friday coming up this week,” said event organizer Jamie Lucia.
Big Mike & The HartBeats is set to perform at Veterans Community Plaza, among the 16 bands playing around town.
Both Nature Gallery at 296 State St. and Dogma at 149 Second St. will be serving complimentary refreshments and featuring live music – Terrigal Burn and Tamara Dunn at Nature Gallery and The Lawn Darts at Dogma.
Los Altos First Friday events launched in 2011 as a project of Los Altos Mountain View Community Foundation to boost vibrancy downtown.
To volunteer and for more information, email Lucia at dr.jamie@sbcglobal.net or visit losaltosfirstfriday.org.
Santa Clara Corvettes is scheduled to hold its 2022 Corvette Spectacular Sept. 18 on Main Street in downtown Los Altos.
The show is set to begin at 8 a.m., with an awards presentation slated for 2 p.m.
Now in its 44th year, the event features classic cars on display, along with music, vendors and a raffle. Organizers call it the largest all-Corvette car show on the West Coast.
Santa Clara Corvettes will host a raffle for a two-day event at the Ron Fellows Performance Driving School, valued at nearly $3,700.
Admission is free and open to all.
For more information, visit sccorvettes.org.
The Los Altos Village Association has scheduled its annual Downtown Los Altos Beer Stroll 6-9 p.m. Sept. 16 along Main and State streets.
Participants can sample beer from local craft breweries while enjoying live music.
Advance tickets are $40, $35 for groups of 10 or more. Prices rise to $45 on the day of the event. Ticket include tastings, a map of tasting sites and a collectible beer glass.
For tickets and more information, visit tinyurl.com/485mta4n.
Volunteers are needed to pour beer at sampling sites.
To volunteer, email liz@downtownlosaltos.org.
