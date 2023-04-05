Liberty Forum talk addresses fentanyl
The Liberty Forum is set to feature two speakers at its next meeting addressing the fentanyl epidemic in the U.S. The meeting is scheduled 7 p.m. Tuesday at the IRES Portuguese Hall, 432 Stierlin Road, Mountain View.
Illicit fentanyl claims tens of thousands of lives each year. Speakers Ed Ternan and Matt Capelouto know firsthand how severe the crisis is, as both have lost a young adult child to a counterfeit prescription pill laced with the chemical. They will share their insights on how the crisis started, where the U.S. is now and what can be done to address the problem.
Ternan and his wife, Mary, co-founded Song for Charlie, a national nonprofit that produces and distributes drug education resources for young people and families. Song for Charlie is the driving force behind the second National Fentanyl Awareness Day, set for May 9.
Capelouto is president of the Drug Induced Homicide organization. He and his wife, Christine, advocate to advance Alexandra’s Admonition (Senate Bill 44) through the California State Legislature. Named for their late daughter, Alexandra’s Admonition would empower prosecutors to file murder charges against recidivist drug dealers who cause a death.
The nonprofit Liberty Forum was founded by local residents more than 20 years ago to promote liberty through education.
Tickets are free for Liberty Forum members, $5 for nonmembers and $10 for nonmember families.
For tickets and for more information, visit liberty-forum.us.
Horticultural Society spotlights succulents
UC Santa Cruz Arboretum & Botanic Garden director Martin Quigley is set to discuss “The Ins & Outs, Ups & Downs of Succulent Container Gardening” at the Western Horticultural Society meeting, 7:30 p.m. April 12 at the Garden House in Shoup Park, 400 University Ave., Los Altos.
Quigley’s talk will include tips on choosing plants, containers, planting material and a design for placement in the garden. Keeping in mind that some succulents will outgrow the container, he will discuss what to do when that happens.
Head of the UCSC Arboretum since 2016, Quigley has been employed as a nursery laborer, horticulturist, landscape architect, land planner, environmental consultant, field ecologist and researcher, and professor of botany. He earned a master’s degree in landscape architecture from Utah State University and a doctorate in botany and plant ecology from Louisiana State University.
For more information, visit westernhort.org.
San Antonio Hills holds annual meeting
After a two-year absence due to COVID restrictions, San Antonio Hills Inc., the homeowners association serving the unincorporated area of Los Altos and Los Altos Hills, has scheduled its annual meeting 7:30 p.m. April 19 at Los Altos Golf & Country Club, 1560 Country Club Drive.
Santa Clara County Supervisor Joe Simitian will attend the meeting, which will include presentations on automated license plate readers and the impact of State Senate Bill 9 on housing.
Doors open at 7 p.m., with coffee and cookies available for attendees.
For more information, visit sanantoniohills.com.
DAR meeting covers birds, climate change
The Los Altos Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution has scheduled a presentation on “Backyard Birds and Impact of Climate Change” noon April 21 in the Apricot Room of the Los Altos Community Center, 97 Hillview Ave.
Matthew Dodder, executive director of the Santa Clara Valley Audubon Society, will introduce some of the birds commonly seen in Los Altos-area backyards. He will share about their habits, teach how to identify the birds and discuss “backyard birding.” His presentation also will address climate change and how it impacts birds.
Dodder has taught a birding class at the Palo Alto Adult School since 1999, spreading his love for and curiosity about birds with scores of students. His avian artwork, from initial sketches to finished portraits, can be found on his blog at neornithes.wordpress.com.
The meeting is open to all.
For more information, email LosAltosDAR@gmail.com or visit losaltos.californiadar.org.
‘Sundaes on Sunday’ benefits CSA
Community Services Agency has scheduled its annual homeless services fundraiser 2-4 p.m. April 30 in Rengstorff Park, 201 S. Rengstorff Ave., Mountain View.
For the second consecutive year, the event will be an ice cream sundae party. CSA’s previous iteration of the event, “Empty Bowls,” traditionally a soup supper, evolved into “Sundaes on a Sunday” last year to accommodate an outdoor take on pairing potters to fundraise for organizations serving the homeless.
CSA is a nonprofit organization that provides services to elderly, low-income and homeless residents of Mountain View, Los Altos and Los Altos Hills, serving as the community’s safety net and providing support services that preserve and promote stability, self-reliance and dignity.
For tickets and more information, visit csacares.org/events.
Museum showcases retrospective
The Los Altos History Museum first opened its doors to the public in 2001, creating a space where people could learn about local history and the local impact of world events.
The museum looks back at some of the more than 50 exhibitions presented through the years in the showcase, “The Past Shapes the Future: A Retrospective,” on display in the Main Gallery through May 28.
In the retrospective, visitors can view banners and panels from more than 20 exhibitions from the past 20 years, and scan QR codes to view supplemental material and videos, including from the “Los Altos History Show” documentary. On a chalkboard, they can share thoughts on what the history museum means to them.
The Los Altos History Museum is located at 51 S. San Antonio Road.
For more information on the exhibition, visit losaltoshistory.org/retrospective.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments