Los Altan of the Year event moved to April 19
In the wake of the omicron variant surge, the Los Altos Town Crier’s in-person dinner and program honoring 2021 Los Altans of the Year Penny and Roy Lave has been rescheduled to April 19.
The staff of the Town Crier announced the honor in December. The Laves were featured in a front-page cover story in the Jan. 5 edition.
The event is set for a 6 p.m. start at the Los Altos Community Center, 97 Hillview Ave.
Tickets are $95 each, $190 per couple. Checks with names of attendees and “LAOTY” in the memo line may be mailed to the Town Crier at 138 Main St., Los Altos 94022. Capacity is 180 people.
Essay contest centers on Annie Knapp Fitz
The Los Altos History Museum and the Los Altos Historical Commission have teamed up for the 38th annual Margaret Thompson Historical Essay Contest for elementary schoolers.
This year’s theme is “History Is Happening Now … Inspired by Annie Knapp Fitz.”
Children in grades 3-6 who attend any public or private school in Los Altos or live within the Los Altos School District boundaries are eligible to participate.
For more information, visit losaltosca.gov/EssayContest.
Kiwanis scholarships and grants increase
As tuition rises and area nonprofits struggle, the Los Altos Kiwanis Club recently opened its grants and scholarship cycle, with increased funds available.
Robert Henely, president-elect of the Los Altos Kiwanis Club, worked daily at the Kiwanis Tree Lot to help secure the funding for this year’s grants and scholarships program.
“Los Altos is such an amazing community, so generous,” he said. “We are grateful to everyone who came out to buy a tree.”
The Tree Lot, the club’s signature fundraising event, has been set up in the parking lot of Lucky’s in south Los Altos annually for more than a decade. In 2021, it raised more than $70,000.
Nearly 20 area nonprofits could be in line for a grant through the club’s grant program, which has been expanded to cover COVID-related costs and expenses. Last year, the club distributed $17,000, but more is available this year. Over the past 20 years, the Los Altos Kiwanis Club has awarded more than $1 million to local charities.
Scholarships are offered to students in the Mountain View Los Altos High School District who are planning to attend De Anza or Foothill community college and who show academic promise and a commitment to service, as well as financial need. Scholarships cover a full year of tuition, books and other fees.
“We have raised the amount to make sure students have enough, especially with the increased cost of tuition,” Henely said.
The club anticipates funding up to 10 students this year.
Grant applications are due by Feb. 15 and scholarship applications by April 25.
For applications and more information, visit losaltoskiwanis.org.
CSA names Berkowitz development director
Mountain View-based Community Services Agency recently named Simone Berkowitz its new development director.
Berkowitz has been with the nonprofit agency five years, initially running the Challenge Diabetes Program and subsequently serving in an analyst capacity. Throughout her career, she has worked as a data analyst at organizations ranging from the Brookings Institution to Google Inc.
As chief analyst at CSA, Berkowitz worked to improve systems helping the agency to function more efficiently and capture more accurate data.
Berkowitz said she is excited to bring her skills and experience to the new role in fundraising.
“I have spent the last few years improving CSA’s ability to collect data on the work we do, and I’m thrilled to be able to share both the numbers and the important stories behind them with the community who so generously supports us,” she said.
Tom Myers, CSA executive director, noted that Berkowitz has been “passionate about her work and committed to CSA since day one.”
“During the pandemic, she went above and beyond, helping out wherever there was a need,” Myers said. “Now more than ever, our fundraising efforts are critical to the long-term health of CSA, and I am confident that we are in good hands with Simone in the lead.”
Berkowitz earned a degree in economics from MIT and a master’s in public policy from UC Berkeley.
She is the mother of two boys, ages 7 and 10.
For more information on Community Services Agency, visit CSAcares.org.