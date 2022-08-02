Resilient LA holds emergency training
Resilient Los Altos, a group of volunteers whose mission is to make the community more resilient in the event of an emergency, has scheduled a neighborhood training drill Aug. 13 with Block Action Teams, Community Emergency Response Teams and ham radio operators.
Organizers of the drill warn residents not to be alarmed if they see police cars, a fire engine and numerous people wearing blue, green or yellow vests with clipboards and walkie-talkies approaching houses in north Los Altos.
The volunteers will be practicing skills used in the wake of a disaster such as an earthquake or fire, including simulated assessment of building damage, treatment of injuries using dolls and other prompts.
To volunteer to simulate neighbors stepping forward to help in a disaster, to observe the drill or to participate, sign up at resilientlosaltos.org/training (click “Neighborhood Combined BAT/Cert/ham drill” on left).
First Friday features 16 bands performing
August’s First Friday festivities are scheduled 6-9 p.m. Friday in downtown Los Altos.
The evening will feature activities for all ages.
Visitors can eat at downtown’s many restaurants and cafes, and browse and shop at stores and galleries, many of which offer First Friday discounts and complimentary refreshments.
The band Top Shelf is set to take the stage at Veterans Community Plaza, one of 16 bands performing around town at the monthly event.
Newcomer Tyler Drummond will perform at Dogma on Second Street and Rick Sander at Nature Gallery on State Street. Also hosting musical acts are The Post, Rustic House Oyster Bar & Grill, Urfa Bistro, Amandine, La Scala and Enchanté Boutique Hotel.
“We have it all – music, shopping, dining, fun, friends, community – waiting right here for you,” said event co-chairperson Jamie Lucia.
First Friday is a monthly promotional event sponsored by the nonprofit Los Altos Forward, a program of Los Altos Mountain View Community Foundation. Los Altos Forward is a volunteer group dedicated to promoting vibrancy in downtown Los Altos.
First Fridays are designed to provide fun, social and community-building evenings for local residents, according to event organizers.
