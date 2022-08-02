Resilient LA holds emergency training

Resilient Los Altos, a group of volunteers whose mission is to make the community more resilient in the event of an emergency, has scheduled a neighborhood training drill Aug. 13 with Block Action Teams, Community Emergency Response Teams and ham radio operators.

