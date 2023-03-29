Los Altos egg hunt set for Saturday
The Los Altos Village Association’s 60th annual Downtown Los Altos Easter Egg Hunt is scheduled 10 a.m. Saturday along Main and State streets.
The Los Altos Village Association’s 60th annual Downtown Los Altos Easter Egg Hunt is scheduled 10 a.m. Saturday along Main and State streets.
The event is open to children up to age 10. Thousands of candy-filled eggs on Main and State will await the egg hunters, who are asked to bring their own baskets. The limit is five eggs per child.
Also featured are activities at Veterans Community Plaza, including an appearance by the Easter Bunny, crafts for kids and a balloon artist.
Co-sponsors of the event include Star One Credit Union, Spartans Sports Camp, Cranberry Scoop and the Town Crier.
For more information, visit downtownlosaltos.org.
Longtime Los Altos artist Jan Meyer is scheduled to exhibit her work beginning April 7 at Gallery 9.
An opening reception for the artist is slated 5-8 p.m. April 7 as part of First Friday festivities in downtown Los Altos. Other activities include live entertainment and special promotions at downtown businesses.
Meyer may be best known for her murals, which have adorned downtown buildings since 1985.
This is her third solo exhibition of paintings since her return to Gallery 9. She took a hiatus after joining the gallery’s roster of artists in 1975.
Her running theme over the years is cozy, joyful and colorful interiors of rooms.
This year marks the 50th anniversary of the gallery since its move to Los Altos in 1973.
Gallery 9 is located at 143 Main St.
For more information, call call (650) 941-7969 or visit gallery9losaltos.com.
Tal Palo cafe and shop in downtown Los Altos is set to debut its patio space with a new mural, courtesy of Arts Los Altos, a nonprofit group that installs public art in private spaces.
The mural’s grand opening is scheduled 6-7 p.m. April 7, during First Friday festivities, at Tal Palo, 149 Main St.
The new mural is designed by Rocca Luis Cesar. Muralist Nigel Sussman will be on hand at the opening event, which will include live music, small bites and beverages.
For more information on the event and Arts Los Altos, visit artslosalatos.org.
The Mountain View Chamber of Commerce and the city of Mountain View are partnering to host the 2023 City Annual Update 8:30 a.m. Friday at the Hyatt Centric Mountain View, 409 San Antonio Road.
Mayor Alison Hicks and City Manager Kimbra McCarthy will provide updates on projects underway and plans for the year ahead. Chamber president and CEO Peter Katz will serve as moderator.
Tickets are $50 for chamber members, $60 for nonmembers.
For tickets and more information, visit chambermv.org/city-annual-update.
