Assistance League holds donation drive
The Assistance League of Los Altos is hosting a spring donation drive through March in support of the State Street Faire, scheduled April 1-3.
The State Street Faire will feature the sale of gently used vintage and high-quality goods, entertainment throughout the weekend and children’s activities.
Proceeds will support the nonprofit Assistance League’s community programs, many of which help underserved children.
Donors are asked to drop off items at the Assistance League building, 169 State St.
For more information, visit assistanceleague.org/los-altos.
Los Altos PREPARES offers ‘Stop the Bleed’
The Los Altos PREPARES program has scheduled a “Stop the Bleed” training class, which teaches people techniques they can use to stop the bleeding when someone is bleeding severely.
Classes are available March 31 or April 21. The March 31 session is set for 7-9 p.m. in the Grant Park Multipurpose Room, 1575 Holt Ave. The April 21 class is slated 7-9 p.m. in the Sequoia Room of the Los Altos Community Center, 97 Hillview Ave.
The class emphasizes that in an emergency situation, seconds matter.
“If you were in an event where someone had life-threatening bleeding, would you know what to do?” asked a Los Altos PREPARES rep. “Take control in an unthinkable situation with ‘Stop the Bleed.’ With knowledge, you can take control and help to save a life.”
To register, visit losaltosca.gov/prepares.
Museum exhibition spotlights local seniors
The Los Altos History Museum’s latest exhibition, “Every Wrinkle Tells a Story: Intertwining Lives,” featuring photos and stories by Maud Daujean, is set to run through May 8.
Daujean, a French photographer, spent a year photographing and interviewing 35 seniors in the community, capturing her subjects’ memories of the growth of Silicon Valley. Her photographs and stories are the focus of the exhibition.
Programs in support of the exhibition include:
• “There’s No Place Like Home,” 5:30 p.m. Thursday. The presentation will explore what cities are doing to help seniors age in place, and whether accessory dwelling units can help create sustainable, age-friendly communities.
• “Everything Old Is New Again,” 10:30 a.m. April 9. Teen docents will interview seniors featured in Daujean’s exhibition.
Both events are free and open to all. They will be hosted in person and via Zoom. Online registration is required.
To register and for more information, visit losaltoshistory.org/Wrinkle.
Rotary Club sponsors battery recycling
The Rotary Club of Los Altos has scheduled a lithium-ion battery recycling event 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 19 at Almond School, 550 Almond Ave.
The club’s Climate Action Committee is collaborating with Redwood Materials, a lithium-ion battery recycling and remanufacturing company, to collect as many of the old products as possible to sustainably recycle, refine and remanufacture the batteries in the U.S.
Local residents can drop off household items that contain a rechargeable (lithium-ion) battery, including old mobile phones, electric toothbrushes, hair clippers, electric shavers, laptops, power tools, Bluetooth speakers, rechargeable vacuums, video game e-bikes, wireless headphones and more.
The event is drive-up and contactless.
To register for drop-off, visit lithiumionbatteryrecyclingsv.com.
Pathways Run/Walk set for May 7 in LAH
The town of Los Altos Hills has scheduled its 20th annual Pathways Run/Walk May 7, beginning and ending at Westwind Community Barn, 27210 Altamont Road.
The 5K/10K is set for 9 a.m. and the 1-Mile Fun Run for 10:30 a.m.
The route runs through Byrne Preserve and extends into the Los Altos Hills pathways system. The event features a hilly, challenging 5K and 10K run/walk and an easier 1-mile run.
The 5K/10K costs $45 ($50 on race day) and the fun run is $30 ($35 on race day). Group registrations of 10 or more are $35 per person. For the group discount registration code, email Sarah Robustelli at srobustelli@losaltoshills.ca.gov.
Race T-shirts will be provided, and finisher medals are available as supplies last.
To register, volunteer and for more information, call Robustelli at (650) 947-2518 or visit lahpathwaysrun.org.