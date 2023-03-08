Memorial set for orchardist Doetsch
A memorial service for Los Altos orchardist Phil Doetsch is scheduled 11 a.m. to noon March 19 in the Orchard Room of the Los Altos main library, 13 S. San Antonio Road.
A memorial service for Los Altos orchardist Phil Doetsch is scheduled 11 a.m. to noon March 19 in the Orchard Room of the Los Altos main library, 13 S. San Antonio Road.
Doetsch tended the Los Altos Heritage Orchard from 2014 to 2022. He died last December at age 67.
The event will include remarks from Elisabeth Ward, executive director of the Los Altos History Museum, and Robin Chapman, Los Altos native and historical author; Jane Packard, sharing memories of Doetsch; Larry Lang, pledging to take care of the Los Altos orchard
in perpetuity; and Tyler Furuichi, overseeing a memorial Blenheim apricot tree planting at the conclusion of the event in the adjacent orchard.
For more information on the event, visit losaltoshistory.org/DoetschMemorial.
Silicon Valley Reads has scheduled the following events in support of the program’s 20th anniversary, which features the theme “Journey to New Beginnings.”
• 9 a.m. Saturday: Nisa Leone will teach a free Jazzercise class with the theme “Dance to New Beginnings” at Blach Intermediate School, 1120 Covington Road. The songs accompanying the moves will support Silicon Valley Reads’ theme and books. The class will be offered both in person and online.
• 7 p.m. March 15: The Los Altos Library Endowment is set to host local author Kai Harris at the Los Altos main library, 13 S. San Antonio Road. Harris will discuss her book “What the Fireflies Knew” and sign books after the program.
• 3:30 p.m. March 23: A virtual meeting is scheduled with Omar Mohamed and Victoria Jamieson, authors of “When Stars Are Scattered,” a graphic novel for middle schoolers based on the true story of growing up in a Somali concentration camp. To register and for more information, visit sccl.bibliocommons.com/events and navigate to the event.
For more information, visit siliconvalleyreads.org/events.
Peninsula Symphony is scheduled to host a Music and Wine Pairing fundraiser 4 p.m. March 18 at a private residence in Atherton.
Susan Lin, one of only 270 Masters of Wine in the world and 50 in the U.S., will curate the wines based on the music selections chosen by Peninsula Symphony music
director and conductor Mitchell Sardou Klein for an evening billed as an “evocative and participatory experience.”
Funds generated by the event will support the Peninsula Symphony’s outreach efforts, including expanding its free community concert series, the revived launch of its in-school Bridges
to Music programs and access to free tickets for all local students.
For tickets and more information, visit peninsulasymphony.org/music-and-wine-2023.
