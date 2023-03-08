doetsch

Phil Doetsch will be remembered at a March 19 memorial at the Los Altos main library.

 Courtesy of Kristen Fuller

Memorial set for orchardist Doetsch

A memorial service for Los Altos orchardist Phil Doetsch is scheduled 11 a.m. to noon March 19 in the Orchard Room of the Los Altos main library, 13 S. San Antonio Road.

