Sign-ups open for Compassion Week
Registration to volunteer for this year’s 10th annual Compassion Week (Oct. 15-23) is now open. Compassion Week activities bring people of all ages and abilities together to support more than 50 local nonprofit organizations focusing on basic needs such as food, shelter, education and homelessness, as well as helping veterans, older adults and environmental efforts.
A collaborative effort undertaken by Los Altos Mountain View Community Foundation, Fremont Bank, Santa Clara County and multiple local faith communities, the aim of Compassion Week is to encourage individuals, groups and families to engage in acts of volunteer service to build a strong, compassionate and empathetic community. Volunteers can participate both in person and remotely.
Former Hills mayors focus of presentation
The Los Altos Hills History Committee has scheduled its fall presentation, “The Tales of Former Mayors,” 2:30 p.m. Oct. 23 in the Los Altos Hills Town Hall Council Chamber, 26379 W. Fremont Road, unless restricted by a health advisory. Participation via Zoom will be available for those who are not able to attend in person.
To date, five former mayors, spanning a 30-year period, will be participating, including Thomas P. McReynolds (1979-1980), Sid Hubbard (1991-1992, 1996-1997), Elayne Dauber (1994-1995, 1999-2000), Mike O’Malley (2004-2005) and Ginger Summit (2010-2011).
The presentation will include memories and reflections about major issues and events during the tenure of each of the panelists.
Many of the issues are once again on the town’s current council agenda, such as the housing element, expansion of town hall facilities, zoning updates and pathways.
Commission puts out call for art from kids
The Los Altos Public Arts Commission has issued a call for art with the theme “Every Child Is an Artist,” with submissions set for display in the Los Altos Community Center Gallery from November through next March.
Entries are open to children in grades K-6 in the Los Altos School District or who live in Los Altos. All work must be original.
Type “Every Child Is an Artist” in the subject line.
Drop-off dates for the art are Nov. 1-4. The city of Los Altos is not responsible for any damage or theft of the artwork.
The deadline to enter is Saturday.
