Sign-ups open for Compassion Week

Registration to volunteer for this year’s 10th annual Compassion Week (Oct. 15-23) is now open. Compassion Week activities bring people of all ages and abilities together to support more than 50 local nonprofit organizations focusing on basic needs such as food, shelter, education and homelessness, as well as helping veterans, older adults and environmental efforts.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.