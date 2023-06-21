Bloodmobile visits LAH Thursday
Fremont Hills Country Club in partnership with the Stanford Blood Center’s Bloodmobile is conducting a blood drive in honor of World Donor Day noon to 4:30 p.m. Thursday in the Fremont Hills Country Club main parking lot, 12889 Viscaino Place, Los Altos Hills.
Fremont Hills club members said they welcome “our sister clubs and the surrounding Los Altos Hills community to join us in this act of solidarity to save lives.”
Cookies and juice will be provided to those who donate.
Registered donors will be entered in a drawing to win tickets for four premium seats behind home plate at a San Francisco Giants game. Also, each registered donor will receive a $15 eGift card, with many options to choose from.
Donors are required to register online and select a time at sbcdonor.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/12252. Use Sponsor Code 2582.
For eligibility requirements and more information, email Clayton Toller at ctoller@stanford.edu or visit stanfordbloodcenter.org/donate-blood.
Amateur Radio event set for this weekend
The Foothills Amateur Radio Society is scheduled to demonstrate the capabilities of amateur radio at Amateur Radio Field Day 11 a.m. Saturday to 11 a.m. Sunday.
The Field Day operation will be set up in a field owned by Maryknoll Residence at 23000 Cristo Rey Drive, located directly across the street from Rancho San Antonio Open Space Preserve in Los Altos. Visitors are welcome to observe from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday.
FARS members will operate three radio stations during the 24 hours and attempt to make as many contacts as possible with amateur radio stations throughout North and South America.
Amateur Radio Field Day is an exercise in emergency radio communications that starts with the setup of radio stations under field conditions. Amateur radio operators erect antennas, assemble radio stations and power up electric generators in an effort to simulate conditions during an emergency.
For more information, visit fars.k6ya.org.
Garden Club spotlights growing greens
This month’s Garden Club of Los Altos meeting is scheduled 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at Los Altos Lutheran Church, 460 S. El Monte Ave.
The meeting will feature a talk on “Growing Leafy Greens, Herbs (and Flowers) in Small Containers,” with Christy Ross, founder of Planted Places, who previously designed living, planted walls for her clients. She migrated to planting edible greens and herbs and designed a vertical system for growing food while optimizing water use.
For more information on the club and its activities, visit thegardencluboflosaltos.org.
Downtown hosts summer Fun Fridays
Los Altos First Fridays and Dogma are co-hosting Sizzling Summer Fun Friday events in downtown Los Altos in June, July and August.
Activities include pop-up live performances from eight bands around the downtown area on Fridays beginning this week.
For more information, call Jamie Lucia at (650) 823-3315 or visit losaltosfirstfriday.org.
Pioneer women focus of museum display
Illuminating the hardships, joys and lives of women pioneers in California, the exhibition “Her Side of the Story: Tales of California Pioneer Women” is set for display at the Los Altos History Museum through July 23. The traveling exhibition from Exhibit Envoy features 30 first-person accounts collected from women who journeyed by land or sea to settle throughout California prior to Jan. 1, 1854.
The Los Altos History Museum is located at 51 S. San Antonio Road. Hours are noon to 4 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays. Admission is free.
For more information on Exhibit Envoy events, visit exhibitenvoy.org.
For more information on the exhibition, visit losaltoshistory.org/PioneerWomen.
Apricot STEM Fair promotes resiliency
The Los Altos History Museum’s Apricot STEM Fair offers activities for all ages focusing on how STEM fields can create a more climate-resilient world. The interactive event is scheduled 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 1 in the museum’s courtyard, 51 S. San Antonio Road.
The event aims to shed light on how STEM drives sustainable practices, encourage environmental stewardship and contribute to climate resilience.
For more information, visit losaltoshistory.org/events/apricot-stem-fair-3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments