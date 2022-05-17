Bike rodeo scheduled Sunday
The Los Altos Police Department is scheduled to co-host a bike rodeo for kids 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at Loyola School, 770 Berry Ave.
Participants can practice safe cycling by learning about traffic signs, signals, and more. The event also will include bike inspections and helmet fittings. Loaner bikes are available for kids 10 years and older, but all are encouraged to bring their own bikes and helmets. Parents must be present with their children at the rodeo.
Co-hosts of the event include the city of Los Altos, the Rotary Club of Los Altos and the bicycle safety organization Safe Moves. The event is being conducted by Safe Moves in association with the police department.
Books4Schools offers teachers free books
Friends of the Library of Los Altos is offering its Books4-Schools program during its used-book sale Friday through Sunday.
Books4Schools allows teachers from any K-12 public school to select free books for their classrooms. Teachers shop for books like other customers, but when checking out, they give their registration number instead of cash. Payment for the books is then taken from the donor-funded B4S Fund.
The sale is scheduled at the Los Altos Youth Center, 1 N. San Antonio Road, and in the Orchard Room of the main library, 13 S. San Antonio Road. Hours are 6:30-9 p.m. Friday (Members Only Night); 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday (open to all); and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday (Bag Day – fill a bag with books for $5).
Teachers can register for Books4Schools through today by sending an email to info@losaltoslibraryfriends.org with their name, grade, school and principal.
Teachers who have registered at previous sales will receive notice of the May sale, but they must re-register for each sale they wish to attend. Teachers who want to shop Friday, Members Only Night, must be members of the Friends of the Library of Los Altos.
To donate to Books4Schools and for more information, visit losaltoslibraryfriends.org.
Museum adjusts amid renovation
The Los Altos History Museum closed its main building and gallery as construction begins on the new, technology-driven Permanent Exhibition, slated to open in early 2023.
Until the reopening, the museum will move operations to the adjacent J. Gilbert Smith House.
Exhibitions and events will continue. They include:
• “The 75th Anniversary of the Kiwanis Pet Parade,” through July 10
• Rancho Day: Horsemanship in the Hills, May 28
• “Fabulous Food of the ’30s and ’40s,” July 14 through Aug. 28
• Apricot STEM Fair: A Tale of Two Valleys, July 16
• Santa Clara County Children’s Art Contest, Sept. 1 through Oct. 30
To donate to the capital campaign for the new exhibition, visit losaltoshistory.org/support.
For general information, visit losaltoshistory.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments