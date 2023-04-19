Delayed beer stroll set for Friday

The Los Altos Village Association’s St. Paddy’s Day Beer Stroll, postponed due to last month’s power outages, is back in action Friday. The event, featuring beer tasting and live entertainment, is scheduled 6-9 p.m. along Main and State streets.

