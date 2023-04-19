Delayed beer stroll set for Friday
The Los Altos Village Association’s St. Paddy’s Day Beer Stroll, postponed due to last month’s power outages, is back in action Friday. The event, featuring beer tasting and live entertainment, is scheduled 6-9 p.m. along Main and State streets.
The wind and rainstorms of mid-March caused havoc throughout Los Altos, with resulting power outages affecting residents and businesses in the downtown triangle. A side casualty of the lack of power was the annual beer stroll, originally scheduled March 17.
“While LAVA and our ticket holders were really disappointed in the postponement of the event, all of our breweries, 22 tasting sites and 11 musical acts are able to participate on the new date,” said LAVA executive director Scott Hunter. “Plus, the arrival of spring means it is now beer-drinking weather.”
For tickets and more information on the event, visit downtownlosaltos.org.
Commission issues call for art
The Los Altos Public Arts Commission has issued a call for art from artists who live, work or attend school in the city.
The two-dimensional art created for “Moments in Time” should reflect and connect to a moment in time that is meaningful to the artist.
Selected artworks will be on display in the Los Altos Community Center Art Gallery through November.
The deadline for submissions is Sunday.
To submit art and for more information, visit losaltosca.gov/publicartscommission/webform/moments-time.
San Antonio Hills holds meeting today
After a two-year absence due to COVID restrictions, San Antonio Hills Inc., the homeowners association serving the unincorporated area of Los Altos and Los Altos Hills, has scheduled its annual meeting 7:30 p.m. today at Los Altos Golf & Country Club, 1560 Country Club Drive.
Santa Clara County Supervisor Joe Simitian will attend the meeting, which will include presentations on automated license plate readers and the impact of State Senate Bill 9 on housing.
Doors open at 7 p.m., with coffee and cookies available for attendees.
For more information, visit sanantoniohills.com.
DAR meeting covers birds, climate change
The Los Altos Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution has scheduled a presentation on “Backyard Birds and Impact of Climate Change” noon Friday in the Apricot Room of the Los Altos Community Center, 97 Hillview Ave.
Matthew Dodder, executive director of the Santa Clara Valley Audubon Society, will introduce some of the birds commonly seen in Los Altos-area backyards. He will share about their habits, teach how to identify the birds and discuss “backyard birding.” His presentation also will address climate change and how it impacts birds.
The meeting is open to all.
For more information, email LosAltosDAR@gmail.com or visit losaltos.californiadar.org.
Garden Club meeting spotlights iris
The Garden Club of Los Altos is set to feature a presentation on irises with Carol Dahout, president of the Clara B. Rees Iris Society, 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at Los Altos Lutheran Church, 460 S. El Monte Ave.
Rees, a Willow Glen iris breeder who died in 1970, made history in 1939 with her iris hybrid “Snow Flurry,” the world’s first ruffled iris. The Clara B. Rees Iris Society was founded in San Jose in 1957.
Dahout’s passion for irises developed after attending an iris show and joining the Clara B. Rees Iris Society. She was spurred on after picking up some discarded iris rhizomes that actually bloomed.
The Garden Club of Los Altos, founded in 1929, meets on the fourth Tuesday of each month, except July, November and December.
For membership details, email GCLAmembership@gmail.com.
For more information on the club and its activities, visit thegardencluboflosaltos.org.
