Assistance League holds donation drive
The Assistance League of Los Altos is hosting a spring donation drive through March in support of the State Street Faire, scheduled April 1-3.
The State Street Faire will feature the sale of gently used vintage and high-quality goods, entertainment throughout the weekend and children’s activities.
Proceeds will support the nonprofit Assistance League’s community programs, many of which help underserved children.
Donors are asked to drop off items at the Assistance League building, 169 State St.
For more information, visit assistanceleague.org/los-altos.
Los Altos PREPARES offers ‘Stop the Bleed’
The Los Altos PREPARES program has scheduled a “Stop the Bleed” training, which teaches techniques people can use to stop the bleeding when someone is bleeding severely.
There are three opportunities to take the class: Thursday, March 31 or April 21. The Thursday and April 21 classes are slated 7-9 p.m. in the Sequoia Room of the Los Altos Community Center, 97 Hillview Ave. The March 31 session is set for 7-9 p.m. in the Grant Park Multipurpose Room, 1575 Holt Ave.
The class emphasizes that in an emergency situation, seconds matter.
“If you were in an event where someone had life-threatening bleeding, would you know what to do?” asked a Los Altos
PREPARES official. “Take control in an unthinkable situation with ‘Stop the Bleed.’ With knowledge, you can take control and help to save a life.”
To register and for more information, visit losaltosca.gov/prepares.
Public Arts Commission calls for submissions
In preparation for an upcoming exhibition, the Los Altos Public Arts Commission is seeking art from Los Altos residents.
The theme of the exhibition – “Where I’m From” – aims to celebrate the unique stories within the community from longtime to recently transplanted residents. The display will hang in the Los Altos Community Center Gallery from March 24 through early October.
Art must be 2D, but any medium is welcome. Artwork is not to exceed 16-inches-by-24-inches, including the frame size.
All ages are eligible to participate. The deadline to submit art is March 1.
For more information on how to submit art, visit losaltosca.gov/publicartscommission/page/where-im.
Danver named ‘Big Sir’ of local group
Sons In Retirement’s Mission Trail Branch 35 recently elected Andy Danver its “Big SIR,” or president, for 2022.
Danver has been an active volunteer in the Los Altos and Los Altos Hills community for more than 40 years.
He joined SIR in 2010.
Danver introduced the concept of Zoom meetings in March 2020 to keep the social organization accessible to members.
SIR Inc. is a California nonprofit organization that provides social activities for men over age 50.
For membership details and more information, call membership chairman Paul Schutz at (650) 313-6852 or visit sirinc2.org/branch35.