‘Artists Rising’ display features teens’ work
Nearly 200 works by local high school artists who participate in Art Changes Us will be on public display at the “Artists Rising” exhibition, scheduled 2-4 p.m. July 15 in Creekside Center on the campus of Los Altos United Methodist Church, 655 Magdalena Ave.
Art Changes Us is a nonprofit program that encourages high school students to discover purpose through art. Works include photographs, paintings and graphic design posters of landmarks in Los Altos and Mountain View.
All works are available for purchase, with proceeds supporting the tuition-free programs of Art Changes Us and its student-artists, most of whom are striving to become the first in their families to pursue higher education.
Local parish hosts blood drive
St. Nicholas and St. William Catholic Parish is scheduled to host a blood drive 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 30 at St. William Hall, 611 S. El Monte Ave., Los Altos.
To make an appointment to donate, visit vitalant.org and use the blood drive code “SNSW.”
Summer Fun Fridays come to downtown
Los Altos First Fridays and Dogma are co-hosting Sizzling Summer Fun Friday events in downtown Los Altos in July and August.
Activities include pop-up live performances from eight bands around the downtown area on some Fridays.
For more information, call First Friday events chairperson Jamie Lucia at (650) 823-3315 or visit losaltosfirstfriday.org.
Exhibition spotlights water management
The Los Altos History Museum’s latest exhibition, “Drip, Dry, Flood: Orchard Water Management,” runs through Oct. 8 in the J. Gilbert Smith House Gallery.
Harnessing the scarce water resources of the Santa Clara Valley has been a challenge for more than 100 years. The display showcases how orchardists have tackled the challenge historically and today.
Visitors will have the opportunity to read personal stories that add a human touch to the historical narrative; explore photographs of orchards, well diggers and early water systems; examine blueprints and photos of iconic tank houses; and peruse a 1928 catalog from an irrigation company.
