‘Artists Rising’ display features teens’ work

Nearly 200 works by local high school artists who participate in Art Changes Us will be on public display at the “Artists Rising” exhibition, scheduled 2-4 p.m. July 15 in Creekside Center on the campus of Los Altos United Methodist Church, 655 Magdalena Ave.

