AAUW program earns recognition
The Los Altos/Mountain View branch of the American Association of University Women received the Branch Activity of the Year Award for 2022 at the state AAUW annual convention, held online this year April 30.
The award honored the branch’s Jan. 22 program, “Step Up for Pro-Choice,” which marked the 49th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision with a panel of speakers, audience participation and follow-up activities.
Claire Noonan, co-president of the local branch, presented a summary of the program and received the award certificate on behalf of the branch.
For more information, visit lamv-ca.aauw.net.
Books4Schools opens for used-book sale
Friends of the Library of Los Altos is offering its Books4-Schools program during its used-book sale May 20-22.
Books4Schools allows teachers from any K-12 school public to select free books for their classrooms. Teachers shop for books like other customers, but when checking out, they give their registration number instead of cash. Payment for the books is then taken from the donor-funded B4S Fund.
The sale is scheduled at the Los Altos Youth Center, 1 N. San Antonio Road, and in the Orchard Room of the main library, 13 S. San Antonio Road. Hours are 6:30-9 p.m. May 20 (Members Only Night), 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 21 (open to all) and noon to 3 p.m. May 22 (Bag Day – fill a bag with books for $5).
Teachers can register for Books4Schools through May 18 by sending an email to info@losaltoslibraryfriends.org with their name, grade, school and principal.
Teachers who have registered at previous sales will receive notice of the May sale, but they must re-register for each sale they wish to attend. Teachers who want to shop May 20, Members Only Night, must be members of the Friends of the Library of Los Altos.
To donate to Books4Schools and for more information, visit losaltoslibraryfriends.org.
Bike rodeo scheduled May 22
The Los Altos Police Department is scheduled to co-host a bike rodeo for kids 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 22 at Loyola School, 770 Berry Ave.
Participants can practice safe cycling by learning about traffic signs, signals, and more. The event also will include bike inspections and helmet fittings. Loaner bikes are available for kids 10 years and older, but all are encouraged to bring their own bikes and helmets. Parents must be present with their children at the rodeo.
Co-hosts of the event include the city of Los Altos, the Rotary Club of Los Altos and the bicycle safety organization Safe Moves. The event is being conducted by Safe Moves in association with the police department.
Artists hold open houses this weekend
Artists in Los Altos, Los Altos Hills and Mountain View are scheduled to showcase their work this weekend as part of the annual Silicon Valley Open Studios.
One of the Bay Area’s largest arts events, SVOS enables art lovers to meet local artists and view and buy their art.
Artists are set to display their work 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, as part of the “northern area,” which also includes Menlo Park, Palo Alto, Redwood City, Burlingame, Foster City, San Bruno, San Carlos, San Mateo and Woodside.
The artists will display a variety of work, including painting, photography, fiber arts, mixed media, jewelry, sculpture and ceramics. Except for photographs and prints, the art is one-of-a-kind.
For a complete list of locations, artists and contact information, as well as a downloadable directory, visit svos.org.
To view the art online, click “Artists’ Gallery” and search by all artists, by the artist’s name or by medium.
To find artists in a particular city and for directions, click the interactive map.
