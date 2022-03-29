To celebrate National Poetry Month in April, the Los Altos Public Arts Commission is sponsoring a Hometown Haiku Contest.
Residents can submit haikus describing Los Altos and/or capturing the essence of the city.
Haiku is a form of poetry using 17 syllables across three lines.
Winners will receive gift cards from local businesses. Winning haikus and the top finalists will have their haikus displayed in Los Altos.
Entries will be judged in four age categories: 12 and under, 13-17, 18-64 and 65 and up.
Entrants must be a Los Altos resident or attend school or work in the city.
Email entries to lapac@losaltosca.gov. Include “haiku” in the subject line. Submissions are due by April 15. Winners will be announced April 29.
For more information on haiku writing, visit hsa-haiku.org/EducationalResources/writers-education.htm.
For more information on the contest, visit losaltosca.gov/publicartscommission/page/hometown-haiku-contest.