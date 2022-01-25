Palo Alto-based nonprofit Acterra hosted a webinar Jan. 14 educating Bay Area policy makers and residents on actions they can take in response to climate change.
The webinar, titled “Code Red for Humanity: What Municipalities Can Do,” focused on strategies cities can adopt to eliminate carbon emissions by 2030, an objective far loftier than most cities have committed to.
The current climate action plans for the cities of Los Altos Hills and Mountain View do not aim for that goal. The recently passed CAP for Los Altos Hills only aims for 52% reduction in carbon emissions by 2030, reaching full carbon neutrality in 2045. Mountain View also plans to reach carbon neutrality in 2045.
Acterra recommends aiming higher.
The organization urges policy makers to look to cities such as Menlo Park and Half Moon Bay as models for city CAPs. Menlo Park’s “bold” plan includes a zero-carbon target by 2030.
The city of Los Altos is currently drafting a new CAP that aims for carbon neutrality by 2035, a goal closer to that of Menlo Park than Los Altos Hills and Mountain View. The Los Altos Environmental Commission is projected to present the plan to the city council in February.
State Sen. Josh Becker attended the webinar, detailing California’s current approach to mitigating climate change. He emphasized the role of small and medium-size cities in effecting widespread change, noting that local jurisdictions allow new policies to be tried out on a small scale before being replicated by other cities or enacted at the state level.
“Understand that your policies can become the law of California and then the law of the land,” Becker said.
Acterra also provided resources for residents who want to act on climate change. Recommended actions for individuals include creating a plan to electrify their homes and method of transportation and advocating for more robust climate policy on the local level.
The effects of increased carbon in the atmosphere are already present throughout California. The rising average temperatures, worsening droughts and more frequent wildfires seen across the state can be attributed to climate change.
According to the latest United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report (of which panelist Paul Edwards, Ph.D., was the lead author), global temperatures have already increased by approximately 1.1 degrees Celsius to date. The IPCC also found that the impacts of climate change will be significantly worse at a 1.5-degree increase, with a 2-degree increase significantly worse than 1.5, and so on. Experts warn that to mitigate the global increase in temperature, humanity must act fast.
“This is not a problem for the future – it’s a problem for now,” Edwards said. “And we need to address it as fast as we can.”
To watch the recorded webinar and for more steps to take against climate change, visit acterra.org/code-red.