Car enthusiasts will rejoice at the news a classic car show is coming to downtown Los Altos.
For the first time, a classic car show will be a part of the Los Altos Arts & Wine Festival, scheduled July 8 and 9 in the downtown area.
Maria Crowder, a volunteer at the Los Altos Village Association, was inspired by the Fall Festival, a defunct Los Altos community event that included a classic car show.
“I would take my boys (to the Fall Festival) and we would go and wouldn’t look at any booths, we would look at the cars,” Crowder said. “Everyone I talked to about that era, they’re like, ‘Oh, I miss the car show.’”
Reitmeir’s Werkstatt, an auto repair shop in Los Altos since 1966, is the sponsor of the car show. Owner Jeff Reitmeir plans to bring a classic Volkswagen and a Porsche. He said looking at classic cars is a good way to reflect on history.
“Classic cars have a different sense of style – they kind of tell an era, where we were in life,” Reitmeir said. “A lot of people grew up with these cars, so they have an emotional tie to them, too.”
As for Crowder, a self-proclaimed “car fanatic,” she’ll be bringing her 1977 Porsche 911S Targa.
“I think it’s fun to have something different,” she said. “I’m a total car-lover geek, and I think it would just be a fun element on a hot summer day.”
Crowder is looking for more classic cars to display at the event. The entrance fee for both days at the festival is $50 and includes a light breakfast. To display your classic car, call (408) 391-7470 or email mariac@latc.com.
