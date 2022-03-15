The city of Los Altos is accepting applications for its summer internship program, a city council initiative that aims to connect students to public service.
Set to begin in June, the program gives students the opportunity to better understand the inner workings of local government with internships in departments including Communications, Maintenance Services and Recreation & Community Services.
The internships are open to undergraduate and graduate students enrolled in a community college or university for fall 2022.
“Internships are an outstanding avenue for students to learn how public service jobs can be rewarding both personally and professionally,” Mayor Anita Enander said. “Offering these opportunities is a commitment from the city council and city staff to start students on a path toward public service. We expect all will benefit from this new program and look forward to welcoming our first group of interns this summer.”
The internship program, offered in partnership with NextGen Silicon Valley – a commission of local government agencies working alongside colleges and universities in San Mateo and Santa Clara counties – seeks to foster and mold the next generation of public servants through real-world experience. Interns also will have the opportunity to participate in networking and learning forums for a deeper insight into area agencies.
“We want to inspire youth to learn how public service at the local level can contribute to the future of their community,” said Irene Silipin, the city’s human resources manager. “Not only does the internship program provide an amazing professional experience for the students, but having their perspectives for the summer is a tremendous asset for our city.”
Applications are due by Monday (March 21).
To apply, visit losaltosca.gov/jobs.
For more information on the program, call Silipin at (650) 947-2607 or email isilipin@losaltosca.gov.