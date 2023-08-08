The city of Los Altos introduced an updated compost program for residents this week.
The new compost station – located in the city hall parking lot at 1 N. San Antonio Road – is open seven days a week throughout the year, until the city distributes its annual allocation of compost.
The new self-serve program aims to offers increased flexibility and accessibility for participating residents. Residents supply their own containers and gloves, and may load up to 32 gallons of compost – the equivalent of 2.5 standard kitchen garbage cans – per week. Shovels are provided. Designated parking spaces are marked directly adjacent to the compost station.
The program is open to Los Altos residents and is not available for commercial use. Residents must complete a waiver prior to using the compost station. The waiver is available to print ahead of time on the city website. A limited number of hard copies also will be available at the station, as will an on-site QR code.
“This program works on many levels: It directly aligns with the city council’s priority on sustainability, and it is a simple step residents can take now to help the environment,” said Tania Katbi, the city’s sustainability coordinator.
According to Katbi, compost reduces the need for pesticides and fertilizers, improves the structure and health of soil, and helps soil retain moisture.
“The best part is this compost was produced from food scraps and yard trimmings collected in part from the green organics bins of Los Altos residents,” she said.
The compost program formerly was located at the Maintenance Service Center. That space became unavailable, prompting the change in location.
For more information, call public information officer Sonia Lee at (650) 947-2611 or email slee@losaltosca.gov.
