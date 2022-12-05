Subscribers keep our independent community news in business. If you already have a subscription, log in or register for an account on our website to continue reading. Click here if you’re having trouble accessing your subscriber account.
Child Advocates of Silicon Valley, founded in 1986, provides resources, including Court Appointed Special Advocates, for local foster children from birth to age 21 who have experienced abuse, neglect or abandonment.
• Mission: Child Advocates of Silicon Valley strives to serve foster children from birth to 21 years old who have experienced abuse, neglect and/or abandonment by ensuring that they have the nurturing support and resources needed to thrive.
Child Advocates matches children in foster care with a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) volunteer, building enduring community partnerships to broaden and strengthen their impact and influencing local policies and decisions that affect the children they serve. Trained and supported by Child Advocates, CASA volunteers are appointed by a judge to be a mentor, advocate and voice for a child in foster care. It is a proven intervention that reduces the impact of having experienced trauma.
• 2022 update: To more effectively meet the needs of children, Child Advocates implemented Advocacy Plans, an assessment tool to help better understand the children served by measuring the efficiency of the CASA program and ensuring the children heal while in Child Advocates’ care. Additionally, Child Advocates has formulated a strategic plan for the upcoming three years to enhance the CASA program.
Child Advocates has formed community partnerships to offer foster children access to enriching activities and experiences. Many CASA volunteers and their youth visit Happy Hollow Park & Zoo, the Children’s Discovery Museum, Animal Assisted Happiness and Jasper Ridge Farms.
• Why the Holiday Fund is needed: The Holiday Fund assists with Child Advocates’ continuing drive to match as many Santa Clara County foster children with CASAs as possible. Donations lead to connections such as the one between Karen, a CASA, and Ava, a 5-year-old happy former foster child. Through visits to the park and the local library, Karen built a connection with Ava. Karen continued to strengthen her rapport with Ava through virtual meetings during the pandemic and resumed in-person visits when it was safe to do so. After establishing a constant relationship with Ava, Karen ensured that the child’s best interests and perspective were advocated in court through court reports and attending several hearings. Currently, Ava has been reunited with her caregivers. Karen remains connected to Ava and her family, providing continued support to Ava.
Funding helps with the recruiting and training of new volunteers as well as supporting current CASAs and youth as they navigate life and the foster care system.
