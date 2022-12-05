11_30_22_HOLIDAYFUND_childadvocates copy

Child Advocates of Silicon Valley, founded in 1986, provides resources, including Court Appointed Special Advocates, for local foster children from birth to age 21 who have experienced abuse, neglect or abandonment.

• Mission: Child Advocates of Silicon Valley strives to serve foster children from birth to 21 years old who have experienced abuse, neglect and/or abandonment by ensuring that they have the nurturing support and resources needed to thrive.

Child Advocates matches children in foster care with a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) volunteer, building enduring community partnerships to broaden and strengthen their impact and influencing local policies and decisions that affect the children they serve. Trained and supported by Child Advocates, CASA volunteers are appointed by a judge to be a mentor, advocate and voice for a child in foster care. It is a proven intervention that reduces the impact of having experienced trauma.

