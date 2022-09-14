Marsha Deslauriers, executive director for the Community Health Awareness Council (CHAC), has announced that she will retire as head of the 49-year-old organization after leading the organization for six years. She will remain in her position for the remainder of 2022 as CHAC’s Board of Directors conducts a search for her successor.
Under Deslauriers’ leadership, CHAC expanded its impact in the community while continuing to deliver mental health services and programs. She also oversaw the completion of a five-year strategic plan positioning CHAC as a professional, pro-active, agile and responsive agency to meet growing needs.
