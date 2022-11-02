Darin Medeiros of Los Altos unexpectedly found a way to get to know his next-door neighbor: construct an elaborate Halloween-themed setting in front of his Springer Terrace house.
Making a “big deal out of Halloween” has been the family’s calling card for six or seven years now, Medeiros said. A display one year was inspired by the movie “The Greatest Showman.” Last year’s featured famous Disney villains. This year, the Medeiros family opted to build a replica of the Rosebud Motel from one of their favorite TV comedies, “Schitt’s Creek.”
“I started to build the background and my 85-year-old neighbor, Wayne (Frederick), came out to help,” Medeiros said.
Frederick spent two to three hours a day helping put the project together.
“He came out, he brought all his tools out,” Medeiros said. “For two and a half weeks, every day,”
Frederick, a Los Altos resident the past 53 years, estimated he put in 15 hours on the Medeiros family’s display.
Medeiros said he has lived next door to Frederick for 12 years, but he didn’t know much about him.
“But in the last two and a half weeks, it was awesome,” Medeiros said. “I got to meet such a great guy. And, you know, everybody would pass by and they’d be like, ‘Who’s that?’ Because normally he’s in his house all the time. He’s always been an amazing neighbor, looks out for us and our kids.”
Frederick diligently saw the project through, even offering to help lift the 300-pound Rosebud Motel set upright.
“It was a lot of fun,” Frederick said of the work. “(Darin’s) gone all the way on this thing. It’s unbelievable what he’s done.”
“Every day around 2 or 3 p.m., he’d call me and say, ‘Are we going to do it today?’” Medeiros said of Frederick. “He was just committed to the end. … So, one thing he did bring up multiple times is, he’s, like, ‘This is going to show up in the Town Crier.’”
The family was meticulous about replicating the “Schitt’s Creek” set, from the lettering of the motel signage to the infamous painting welcoming visitors to the fictional town of Schitt’s Creek.
“If you Google ‘Rosebud Motel,’ we printed it out and we just followed that,” Medeiros said. “You know, it’s a pretty expensive endeavor. If you look at the letters, the letters are perfect. I bought them online and they were very expensive. But, you know, if you’re going to do this once a year, then it’s worth doing it right.”
Frederick called the project “pretty impressive.”
“A lot of people have driven by and taken pictures of it,” he added.
On Halloween, the Medeiros family planned to dress as members of the “Schitt’s Creek” Rose family for a photo in front of their own Rosebud Motel.
“What we’re thinking is getting Wayne next door and getting him a costume,” Medeiros said.
This is truly amazing! So proud of y'all! What neighbors are all about.
