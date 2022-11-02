Darin Medeiros of Los Altos unexpectedly found a way to get to know his next-door neighbor: construct an elaborate Halloween-themed setting in front of his Springer Terrace house.

Making a “big deal out of Halloween” has been the family’s calling card for six or seven years now, Medeiros said. A display one year was inspired by the movie “The Greatest Showman.” Last year’s featured famous Disney villains. This year, the Medeiros family opted to build a replica of the Rosebud Motel from one of their favorite TV comedies, “Schitt’s Creek.”

(1) comment

Samantha Clemens

This is truly amazing! So proud of y'all! What neighbors are all about.

Report Add Reply

