09_06_23_COMM_chamberevent2.jpg
Courtesy of Nicole Walton/Los Altos Chamber of Commerce

The Los Altos Chamber of Commerce and State Street Market hosted a get-together Aug. 30 to thank those who worked on the chamber’s Los Altos Magazine and to perform a rare “quadruple ribbon cutting” for four new State Street Market businesses: The Good Salad, Bibo’s NY Pizza, Ikuka and Murdoch’s Bar.

09_06_23_COMM_chamberevent.jpg

Advertised as a destination guide for Los Altos and Los Altos Hills, the magazine includes articles and profiles highlighting local businesses and the community at large.

09_06_23_COMM_chamberevent3.jpg

Above are Kim Mosley, president of the Chamber of Commerce, and Marc Sidel with Los Altos Community Investments.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.