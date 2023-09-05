Subscribers keep our independent community news in business. If you already have a subscription, log in or register for an account on our website to continue reading. Click here if you’re having trouble accessing your subscriber account.
The Los Altos Chamber of Commerce and State Street Market hosted a get-together Aug. 30 to thank those who worked on the chamber’s Los Altos Magazine and to perform a rare “quadruple ribbon cutting” for four new State Street Market businesses: The Good Salad, Bibo’s NY Pizza, Ikuka and Murdoch’s Bar.
Advertised as a destination guide for Los Altos and Los Altos Hills, the magazine includes articles and profiles highlighting local businesses and the community at large.
The event, which drew a large crowd to State Street Market, featured brief remarks by Los Altos Mayor Sally Meadows and Anne Wojcicki, founder of Los Altos Community Investments, which developed State Street Market. Below right, are Kim Mosley, president of the Chamber of Commerce, and Marc Sidel with Los Altos Community Investments.
