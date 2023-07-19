07_19_23_COMM_philosoteenadobestock1.png
Q: I own a fairly large house in San Mateo but haven’t been living there for foreign-job-related reasons. A close friend of mine had a baby in late November, and we agreed on a short-term lease on said house until late August while she was getting her living situation sorted out.

I’ve recently been moved back to the San Francisco office. My friend has frankly made a mess of the house and I don’t think I could stand the noise level. Thus, I’ve currently rented an apartment in San Francisco, near my office. I would like my house back when the lease expires so I can avoid extra expenses, but I also don’t want to risk our friendship. How do I determine my obligations here? What should I do? – Abigail

