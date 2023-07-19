Q: I own a fairly large house in San Mateo but haven’t been living there for foreign-job-related reasons. A close friend of mine had a baby in late November, and we agreed on a short-term lease on said house until late August while she was getting her living situation sorted out.
I’ve recently been moved back to the San Francisco office. My friend has frankly made a mess of the house and I don’t think I could stand the noise level. Thus, I’ve currently rented an apartment in San Francisco, near my office. I would like my house back when the lease expires so I can avoid extra expenses, but I also don’t want to risk our friendship. How do I determine my obligations here? What should I do? – Abigail
A: Well, Abigail, I’ll be the first to admit that I lack substantive experience with these types of problems. However, what I can offer is an evaluation from two points of view: the theoretical ethicist and the practical pragmatist. An ethicist seeks the ideal – that is, the morally correct answer, while a pragmatist analyzes experiential outcomes. A combination of the two fields is, I hope, adequate in addressing your predicament.
I’d like to divide your dilemma into three parts: the actor, the action and the consequence. In your case, the actor is yourself; you are the one responsible for making a decision. As Aristotelian ethics proposes, when an actor exhibits moral virtues (justice, moderation, generosity, etc.) in their character, it follows that their actions will also generally be ethical. Cultivating virtues by no means offers a comprehensive answer to the questions of morality and obligation. However, it does assist in making the best decision when novel situations like these arise. If you believe yourself to act honestly and righteously in most cases, commit to your reflexive answer.
Beyond the actor, the principle behind the action is just as important. Deontology stems from this area. It asks us to examine questions on a universal scale. Let’s say you decide to recover the house after the lease expires. You’ve now added potentially another issue to juggle in your friend’s already stressful life. On a universal scale, if everyone acted with selfish interests in mind – if your friend did the same to you – how would you feel? In a similar vein, deontology claims that humans are ends in themselves, not means to an end. An ethical action involves the freedom of each agent to determine their role in the ethical calculus. Using others for personal gain, and risking your friendship in the process – as would happen in the hypothetical case that you reclaim the house – would thus be frowned upon.
But this picture of morality is missing a piece: consideration of an action’s effect. This is where pragmatism, the use of philosophy as a tool for problem-solving, shines. Consider your two options: taking back the house or continuing to pay rent. Consider your priorities: a decade-long friendship is worth preserving, but so is hard-earned money. Are there any alternative options? How about renting in a neighboring city? Have you spoken to your friend? Are things more or less under control on her side? What would likely be the aftermath of this situation? These are all valuable parts of the question to consider, and a full, pragmatic analysis of these parts – in addition to ethical considerations – will likely result in a conclusive answer.
At the end of the day, I don’t know the nuances of your dilemma, so it is with these considerations that I leave you to your thoughts. Good luck!
Janus Tsen is a student at Gunn High School. His passion lies in comparative world philosophy and its applications to everyday life. To submit an ethical or philosophical question, email editorial@latc.com.
