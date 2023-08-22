08_23_23_COMM_FoodStand2.jpg

Chloey Fang, pictured above with younger brother James, operates a food stand at Marymeade Park in Los Altos earlier in the summer. What started as a school assignment has grown into the creation of her nonprofit, Food Stand in a Park.

 Courtesy of the Fang family

What began as a school assignment two years ago soon evolved into a food drive and has now led to the creation of a nonprofit by local 12-year-old Chloey Fang.

In her effort to help solve world hunger, the Bullis Charter School seventh-grader launched Food Stand in a Park over the summer. Aided by her brother and mom, Chloey holds annual food drives to support a soup kitchen in San Jose.

