MVPAL youth event draws a crowd
More than 350 local residents turned out to support and celebrate youth at the Mountain View Public Safety Foundation’s inaugural MVPAL Youth Extravaganza, a carnival-style event held April 22 at Rengstorff Park.
An estimated 110 children participated in the physical, health and mental wellness stations spanning the park. Stations included sack races, cornhole, a basketball toss and a soccer shootout.
The Monte Carlo restaurant sponsored a large bounce house slide.
Participating organizations included the YMCA, MV Explorers, PRAGNYA and Boy Scout Troop 87, which hosted booths at the event.
For more information, visit mvpsf.org.
DAR hosts Earth Day presentation
The Los Altos Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution hosted Gary Hedden of GreenTown Los Altos at its April 15 chapter meeting in honor of Earth Day.
Sponsored by the chapter’s Conservation Committee, Hedden spoke on “Conservation and the Climate,” sharing information on climate change and its local impact.
Hedden noted that the Los Altos City Council adopted the Climate Change Action and Adaptation Plan in March, and recommended some actions local residents could take to make a difference: plant trees; switch to an electric vehicle; conserve water (switch to drought-tolerant landscaping and capture rainwater); avoid plastic not labeled #1 or #2; and eat lower down the food chain (more plant-based foods, less meat).
GreenTown Los Altos works to protect and enhance the environment of Los Altos and Los Altos Hills through community engagement, education and advocacy while contributing to and leveraging regional and global environmental efforts.
The National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution is a nonprofit, nonpolitical women’s service organization preserving the memory and spirit of those who contributed to securing American independence.
For more information on GreenTown Los Altos, visit greentownlosaltos.org.
For more information on the Los Altos Chapter of the DAR, visit losaltos.californiadar.org.
Pathways Run/Walk set for Saturday
The town of Los Altos Hills has scheduled its 20th annual Pathways Run/Walk Saturday, beginning and ending at Westwind Community Barn, 27210 Altamont Road.
The 5K/10K is set for 9 a.m. and the 1-Mile Fun Run for 10:30 a.m.
The route runs through Byrne Preserve and extends into the Los Altos Hills pathways system. The event features a hilly and challenging 5K and 10K run/walk and an easier 1-mile run.
The 5K/10K costs $45 ($50 on race day) and the fun run is $30 ($35 on race day). Groups of 10 or more are $35 per person.
For the group discount registration code, email Sarah Robustelli at srobustelli@losaltoshills.ca.gov.
To register and for more information, call Robustelli at (650) 947-2518 or visit lahpathwaysrun.org.