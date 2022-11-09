“A Place Called Home,” a memoir by David Ambroz, chronicles the author’s experiences growing up in the foster care system.
Do you understand what poverty in the United States looks like today? Have you followed the life of a child from the perspective of a child whose parent abuses him or his siblings? Have you understood what foster care is about for an abused child?
“A Place Called Home” addresses these issues powerfully, as Ambroz tells about his life first with his mother and siblings and then in foster care.
You will learn how this child survived a mother he loved, but who was mentally unstable and unable to provide a home for him. You will learn how difficult it was to find housing, food, medical care and receive an education for his family.
Ambroz describes how he learned to wash his family’s clothes in the bathroom at a fast-food restaurant; how he collected food from garbage cans; how he was unable to explain to social workers that he was being abused because the social worker asked him about abuse when his mother was in the room; and how the family had to move from apartment to shelter, from city to city because financial constraints and parental behavior made any residence temporary.
For decades, foster care has been the answer for placing children who cannot live with their parents because of abuse or neglect.
“A Place Called Home” will give readers pause about foster care, but Ambroz – who grew up to become a child-welfare advocate – will persuade them that if a young person has the will to overcome, he will succeed.
As a former juvenile court judge, I was inspired by the author and believe you will be also.
“A Place Called Home,” published by Legacy Lit in September, is available at Books Inc. in Mountain View or on Amazon.
Len Edwards, a Los Altos Hills resident, is a former Santa Clara County Superior Court judge for family and juvenile courts and the Town Crier’s Los Altan of the Year for 2011.
