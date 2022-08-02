chapman

In her third book about California, “The Valley of Heart’s Delight: True Tales from Around the Bay,” Robin Chapman has written a love letter to her hometown and environs. A native of Los Altos, she traveled the world as a TV journalist, then came home to immerse herself in the region’s history and delight readers with her tales.

Weaving personal memoirs with stories of local residents – and some famous personalities who sojourned through the region – Chapman has written a book that enlightens as it entertains. Who knew 1940s movie star Esther Williams was married in a Los Altos church, or Steve Jobs had a soft spot for apricots?

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.