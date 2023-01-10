Robert “Bob” W. Simon, longtime Los Altos resident and former Town Crier columnist, died Dec. 17 at home in the presence of his family. He was 91.

Mr. Simon was born in San Francisco and grew up in Claremont and Pomona. In high school, he lettered in track and field his junior and senior years and broke the school’s records in the mile and the half-mile. His athletic skills and academic achievement drew the attention of a coach and Stanford University, where he received an athletic scholarship. His best time in the mile was 4:12.8.

Bob Simon ties the knot with Annie in 1955, beginning a 67-year marriage.
Mr. Simon is pictured at Patriot Corner in Shoup Park.
Bob Simon and wife Annie smile for a photo. The two were married for 67 years.

