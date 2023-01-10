Subscribers keep our independent community news in business. If you already have a subscription, log in or register for an account on our website to continue reading. Click here if you’re having trouble accessing your subscriber account.
Robert “Bob” W. Simon, longtime Los Altos resident and former Town Crier columnist, died Dec. 17 at home in the presence of his family. He was 91.
Mr. Simon was born in San Francisco and grew up in Claremont and Pomona. In high school, he lettered in track and field his junior and senior years and broke the school’s records in the mile and the half-mile. His athletic skills and academic achievement drew the attention of a coach and Stanford University, where he received an athletic scholarship. His best time in the mile was 4:12.8.
While at Stanford, Mr. Simon served in the Air Force ROTC. He was commissioned in 1954 and, after completing pilot training, was stationed at Travis Air Force Base. He co-piloted a C-124 Globemaster, commonly known as “Old Shaky,” and his primary route was to Tokyo.
During his advanced pilot training at Reese Air Force Base in Lubbock, Texas, he met Annette “Annie” Cochran, a Texas Tech University student, on a blind date. They were married July 10, 1955.
After the Air Force, Mr. Simon returned to Stanford to pursue his MBA. Soon after, he landed at Stanford Research Institute (SRI), where he had two life-changing experiences.
The first was an 18-month residency with his family of five in Dacca (Dhaka), then called East Pakistan and now known as Bangladesh. Extensive family travels were a part of this experience, including visits to Nepal, Afghanistan, Cambodia and India.
The second was an opportunity to make a documentary about the postwar generation and how the attitudes of college students were changing. John D. Rockefeller III and Bill Hewlett were among those who requested private viewings.
After SRI, Mr. Simon had a 23-year career at Stanford, serving for over 23 years, including as assistant dean for corporate development for 15 years at the Stanford Business School. In 1985, as Stanford was gearing up for its 1991 Centennial celebration, the Simons moved to New York City, where Mr. Simon opened a regional office for Stanford.
Shortly after the Centennial campaign came to an end, Mr. Simon became director of development for North America for the American University in Cairo. He retired in 1994.
A life in verse
Mr. Simon was well-known by family and friends as a writer of “light verse” and could be counted on to recite one of his poems often. At age 37, he penned “Elizabeth’s Christmas,” written for a colleague for an office Christmas party in 1968. From that moment, he was hooked, as he said he had found “a rewarding way to comment on the world around me.”
Over the span of nearly 50 years, he wrote more than 40 poems, inspired by family life, friends’ foibles and special occasions. His hobby culminated with Ted Koppel reciting lines from his Stanford Centennial Poem as part of the big celebration of the university’s 100th anniversary in 1991. Mr. Simon then published a book of his poems in 2000.
Mr. Simon was part of a Veterans Memorial Association that led to the commissioning of the “Cradle of Liberty” statue at Shoup Park in Los Altos. He later organized a 20th anniversary celebration of the statue with sculptor R.J. Truman.
He presented more than 100 programs to various service clubs and organizations. One of his poems was printed on a Caltrain poster for a campaign promoting the romance of train travel.
He also enjoyed writing a semi-monthly column containing a poem, “Rhyme on My Hands,” for the Town Crier’s Senior Lifestyles section for eight years. His Town Crier colleagues, who nicknamed him “Rhymin’ Simon,” found him a kind and witty presence, with a a twinkle in his eye.
In addition to poetry, Mr. Simon enjoyed graphic design and photography. He shared his time and creativity with such groups as Foothills Congregational Church and, most recently, Los Altos United Methodist Church, Stanford University, the Los Altos Library Endowment, Sons In Retirement and the city of Los Altos, as well as several candidates for public office.
Mr. Simon is survived by his wife of 67 years, Annie; son Glenn; daughters Suzi and Sally; and five grandchildren.
A celebration of his life will be held at a future date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests gifts to the Wildlife Conservation Fund for elephants.
