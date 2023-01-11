Special to the Town Crier
William “Bill” Burl Blankenburg, former Town Crier editor and professor emeritus of the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Journalism, died Jan. 1 in Palo Alto. He was 90 years old.
Mr. Blankenburg was born Feb. 10, 1932, in Sioux Falls, S.D., to Beryl Irene (Caffrey) Blankenburg and Edmund Ferdinand Blankenburg, and grew up in nearby Beresford. After graduating from high school in 1950, he enrolled at South Dakota State University in Brookings. He suspended his studies in 1953 to enter the U.S. Army and served in West Germany as a clerk in a unit of the Corps of Engineers before being honorably discharged as a corporal and returning in 1955 to South Dakota.
During his college summers in South Dakota, Mr. Blankenburg worked for the state Department of Transportation as a photographer, traveling by car to take scenic photographs for tourism purposes. In 1951, while visiting the capitol building in Pierre, S.D., he met Patricia Jane Porter, a local high school senior working as a tour guide. He photographed her in her cowgirl-inspired uniform the day they met, and a long-distance courtship ensued, only to be interrupted by his Army service. The couple married in 1956.
With opportunity and family connections on the West Coast, the Blankenburgs moved to California in 1957, settling in Mountain View and Palo Alto.
Mr. Blankenburg found work as a photographer, reporter and editor at the Town Crier, and enrolled at Stanford University. Mr. Blankenburg was considered a key figure in the early days of the paper. He wrote a regular column, titled “Ruby Rebstock,” that featured an image of a stuffy-looking Victorian-era woman.
He earned a master’s degree in mass communications in 1958. Pat worked as an administrative assistant at Hewlett-Packard until their son, Andrew, was born in 1961.
Teaching career
In 1963, Mr. Blankenburg’s growing interest in a teaching career led him to pursue a one-year appointment as a journalism instructor at Colorado State University, and the family relocated to Fort Collins. Returning to California in 1964, he resumed his editorial and photography career and returned to Stanford University’s Communications Department to formalize his higher-education teaching credentials. He earned his doctorate there in 1968.
A teaching offer from UW followed, and the family moved to Madison. His career in Madison would continue another 29 years and encompass every level of instruction within the Journalism School, from introductory-level undergraduate reporting classes through doctorate-level coursework and advising. Many former students, including prominent journalists, remember Mr. Blankenburg as their first editor.
After retiring from teaching at UW in 1997, the Blankenburgs relocated a final time to Los Altos in 1999. Shortly after Pat’s death in 2010, Mr. Blankenburg moved to the Channing House retirement community in Palo Alto.
Mr. Blankenburg is survived by son Andrew Blankenburg and daughter-in-law Kathy Adelmann of Clarendon Hills, Ill., and three grandchildren, Grace, Julia and Sam.
A private memorial service will be held by the family. Memorial contributions may be made in the Blankenburgs’ name to the nonprofit musical organization they supported for decades: Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestra, 17 Applegate Court, Suite 10, Madison, Wis. 53713.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments