blankenburg

Mr. Blankenburg

Special to the Town Crier

William “Bill” Burl Blankenburg, former Town Crier editor and professor emeritus of the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Journalism, died Jan. 1 in Palo Alto. He was 90 years old.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.