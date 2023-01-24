he's a lil guy

Courtesy of Rick Lanman

A Los Altos resident has solved the mystery of the missing beaver population.

beaver was spotted in Palo Alto for the first time in 160 years last April, caught on Bill Litaken’s black-and-white trail cameras along Matadero Creek. Then in September, another one of Litaken’s cameras captured a beaver there – this time in color.

The photos confirmed what Los Altos resident Dr. Rick Lanman has believed for years – that beavers are native to Santa Clara County. While he said many naturalists assumed the aquatic rodents never lived here, Lanman built a case that they did. After years of research, he presented a scientific study in the fall showing that beavers existed in the county as far back as the 1800s.

(1) comment

thomas.welborn

Unexpected animals that dwell in various South Bay city limits:

- Coyote

- Fox

- Skunk

- Opossum

- Owl

- Hawk

- Raven

- Rattlesnake

- Rabbit

The reason why most people don't see wildlife is because it hides when there are nature visitors. I have yet to see a beaver but it would not surprise me if I encountered one in the near future.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.