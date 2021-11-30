There is a new, bold, colorful mural in town. If you stroll or drive downtown past 169 State St., the Assistance League building, you will see a composition of large California poppies and monarch butterflies complemented perfectly by a deep-blue background. The mural, “Be the Change,” is Arts Los Altos’ latest public art installation, supported by private donor contributions.
San Francisco artist Cameron Moberg began painting as a child, and in 1992, impressed by a graffiti magazine, he began to use graffiti street art techniques. Ultimately, he morphed his street art graffiti skills into his current style of using spray paint to decorate large spaces with animals, plants and other themes as desired by his mural clients.
Moberg’s murals, both public and private, contain vivid images and movement and use the artistic trompe l’oeil (French for “fool the eye”) technique. His murals often look like they are emerging out of a flat space or look 3D, as though one could actually grab onto an object or walk into the scene. He paints in indoor and outdoor public and private spaces, in group mural projects and in his own teaching space, called “Talking Walls.”
On Nov. 18 and 19, Moberg spent eight-hour days creating “Be the Change” in Los Altos. The mural was created entirely by a freehand technique using only cans of spray paint. Although he was present for eight hours each day, he said only four of those hours were spent painting. The other four were spent in conversations with the community. One of the things he loves most about street art is the opportunity to be accessible to and engage with people as he works. For Moberg, “It’s all about the conversation.”
The theme “Be the Change” is an important concept for Moberg. Butterflies go through a comprehensive change as they morph from egg to caterpillar to chrysalis to butterfly. Moberg heard there is actually pain involved in the transformation from caterpillar to butterfly. He said it meant a lot to him to understand the beauty that can come from pain. Each day he asks himself what he has done to improve/change the world. Giving back to those less fortunate is extremely important to Moberg. He has been involved in many charitable projects through teaching, mural painting and providing group experiences.
The mission of Arts Los Altos is to ensure that the arts are an integral part of life in our community. Founded in late 2019, the all-volunteer team works directly with artists and downtown commercial property owners to curate and install vibrant public art in downtown Los Altos – all funded by private donations and grants.
For more information on Moberg, visit Camer1sf.com.
For more information on Arts Los Altos, visit artslosaltos.org.
Mural opening ceremony set for Sunday
Arts Los Altos has scheduled an opening event for artist Cameron Moberg and his mural “Be the Change” 4 p.m. Sunday at the Assistance League of Los Altos building, 169 State St.
RSVPs are required. To RSVP, visit https://tinyurl.com/ycy4amjh.
Ginny Strock is a member of the Los Altos Public Arts Commission.