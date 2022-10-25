Screen Shot 2022-10-25 at 12.00.37 PM.png

The most recent earthquake felt by Santa Clara county occurred at 11:42am Tuesday morning was based in San Jose, coming in at a 5.1 magnitude.

 Courtesy of earthquake.usgs.gov

Oct. 17 marked the 33rd anniversary of the 1989 Loma Prieta Earthquake, when a 6.9 temblor throughout the Bay Area killed 63 people and impacted countless lives.

Is your household earthquake prepared? While you know you should make emergency preparedness kits for your home and car and make your home more secure, starting that work can be daunting.

