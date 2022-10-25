Oct. 17 marked the 33rd anniversary of the 1989 Loma Prieta Earthquake, when a 6.9 temblor throughout the Bay Area killed 63 people and impacted countless lives.
Is your household earthquake prepared? While you know you should make emergency preparedness kits for your home and car and make your home more secure, starting that work can be daunting.
Following are six easy tasks you can do right now to strengthen your household’s earthquake preparedness.
• Sign up for emergency notifications. Register with AlertSCC, Santa Clara County’s emergency notification system at alertscc.org. Make sure you provide your home address and phone numbers, so you can receive emergency alerts targeted to your neighborhood. If you live or work outside the county, visit alertthebay.org to register with that county’s emergency notification system.
• Download and use the ShakeAlert app. This earthquake early warning system will alert you that an earthquake has begun. ShakeAlert will give you a few seconds of warning so that you can take cover. Download it free from the app store for your device. For more information, visit shakealert.org.
• Practice the “Drop, Cover and Hold On” protocol. Take three minutes to conduct your own earthquake drill – or better yet, gather family, colleagues and friends for a drill. When you feel the earth shake, simply drop to the ground (wherever you are), cover (crawl under a sturdy piece of furniture; if nothing is nearby, cover your head and neck with your arms) and hold on (to the legs of the furniture so that it doesn’t shake away from you). If using a wheelchair or walker, lock, cover and hold on. Practicing helps you identify where to take cover and helps build muscle memory so that you’ll react automatically when you feel the earth shake.
• Check sleeping areas. During a strong earthquake, items may fall off shelves and walls, furniture may topple over, etc. Take the simple step of checking hazards where family members (and pets) sleep. Walk around your home and remove anything that could fall and cause injuries, such as mirrors, paintings, etc. Look at nearby furniture such as televisions, wardrobes and dressers that could topple onto a bed. If you don’t have time now to strap these securely to the wall, move the furniture or bed to reduce the risk.
• Place a flashlight and a pair of shoes under your bed. If an earthquake (or other disaster) occurs at night, having a working flashlight at hand will help you find other family members and thus reduce fear. Also put shoes under your bed so that you can grab them to protect your feet. When an earthquake hits at night, many people get foot injuries from stepping on broken glass and fallen objects.
• Check your emergency communications plan. If an earthquake occurs when your household members are away from home, how will you communicate? How will you know if everyone is OK? How will you reunite? Set an out-of-state contact to call who can relay messages. Sometimes long-distance calls will work, even when local calls won’t.
Learn how to access your voicemail from someone else’s phone, and how to change your outgoing voicemail message. You can use this to relay messages. If you have children, check that emergency contacts and phone numbers you gave their school are up-to-date. Did you tell those contacts you listed them? Do your children know who these contacts are? For templates and tips, click the “Communications Plan” link at losaltosca.gov/emergencyprep.
Earthquake safety resources
Now that you’re started on earthquake preparedness, use the following resources to help you on your journey.
• Review the “Seven Steps to Earthquake Safety” to learn more about staying safe before, during and after an earthquake: earthquakecountry.org/
sevensteps.
• For checklists and a guide to preparedness, download the “26 Steps: Personal Preparedness Workbook”: campbellcert.org/26steps.
• Consider a seismic retrofit to strengthen your home against earthquakes, bolting it to the foundation and bracing the crawl spaces. Los Altos Hills and Los Altos homeowners are eligible to apply for seismic retrofit grants (up to $3,000) through the 2022 Earthquake Bolt and Brace program. Registration is open through Nov. 29: earthquakebracebolt.com.
Ann Hepenstal is a Los Altos resident and principal of Pacific Preparedness LLC. She is the emergency management consultant for the town of Los Altos Hills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments