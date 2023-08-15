Subscribers keep our independent community news in business. If you already have a subscription, log in or register for an account on our website to continue reading. Click here if you’re having trouble accessing your subscriber account.
Residents of Del Monte, West Portola, Carmel and Paso Robles avenues in Los Altos gathered Aug. 6 for a block party.
The event drew 72 residents, according to organizer Robin Bantz, who lives on Del Monte. Attendees played games that included Jenga and badminton, enjoyed food provided by a potluck and interacted with members of the Los Altos Police Department. Officers Dyno Kam and Steven Debiasio spoke with the children in attendance, sharing informative handouts and goody bags as well.
Unlike last year, the 2023 block party had a theme. It emphasized the history and evolution of the city of Los Altos. The event featured six historical stories and six historical maps about the neighborhood, which Bantz prepared on poster boards in partnership with the David Rumsey Historical Map Center.
While the date of next year’s block party hasn’t been set, Bantz plans to include more historical stories, maps and photos.
“I am always trying to find ways to improve upon my neighborhood block parties so that our neighborhood stands out as a great place to live with great people with a strong community,” she said.
