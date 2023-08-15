08_16_23_COMM_BlockParty_games.jpg

A recent block party in Los Altos featured games, food, residents of four streets and even a few animals.

 Photo courtesy of Robin Bantz

Residents of Del Monte, West Portola, Carmel and Paso Robles avenues in Los Altos gathered Aug. 6 for a block party.

The event drew 72 residents, according to organizer Robin Bantz, who lives on Del Monte. Attendees played games that included Jenga and badminton, enjoyed food provided by a potluck and interacted with members of the Los Altos Police Department. Officers Dyno Kam and Steven Debiasio spoke with the children in attendance, sharing informative handouts and goody bags as well.

08_16_23_COMM_BlockParty_ResidentsWithAnimals.jpg

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.