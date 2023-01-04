Former professor of law Stephanie Wildman has gone from writing books on social justice, privilege and women’s legal issues to those aimed at children.
More than a year after releasing “Brave in the Water,” about a boy afraid to swim, Wildman has published her second children’s book, “Treasure Hunt.”
Inspired by the indoor activities she enjoyed with her grandkids during the pandemic, Wildman’s latest book, which debuted in November, follows three siblings who search their home for mundane treasures such as buttons or toilet paper rolls. The siblings discover they can turn these everyday items into puppets, leading them to perform a puppet show for the neighborhood kids.
Wildman, who lives in San Francisco but has family in Los Altos, said she wanted to show her grandkids that even if they are stuck indoors or are without technology as entertainment, they can still use their imagination and creativity to have fun.
“There’s this whole great outdoor world to explore,” she said. “And I mean, in the treasure hunts, of course, they’re doing it indoors.”
The retired director of the Center for Social Justice and Public Service at Santa Clara University School of Law last month did a reading of “Treasure Hunt” at Linden Tree Books in downtown Los Altos. She previously read “Brave in the Water” at Linden Tree. The bookstore is across the street from BK Collections, a gift shop her family owns a stake in.
“I was a big fan of Linden Tree,” Wildman said. “So, for me to have now been there twice to read the books I’ve written is kind of thrilling.”
Facing fears
“Brave in the Water,” published in April 2021, tells the story of a little boy who is afraid to put his face in the water, and by overcoming his fear, he helps his grandma overcome one of her fears. Wildman said the story hits close to home.
“I was very afraid of the water,” said the author, who didn’t learn to swim until age 26. “My parents’ idea of protecting me, rather than teaching me to swim, was to instill in me a great fear of water, so I wouldn’t go near it. … I think it affected my confidence, seeing that other kids could do it and I couldn’t.”
To overcome her fear of water, Wildman was forced to face it – just like Diante, the boy in her book. In her early days as a lawyer in Merced, the legal staff would go to the community college pool on the hottest days of summer, where Wildman said she was too afraid to swim. A lifeguard who worked at the pool noticed her discomfort and offered to help her learn how to swim.
“She worked with me that entire summer,” Wildman recalled, “pretty much every day. And by the end of the summer, I could do one lap – one legitimate lap – around the pool.”
As a mother, Wildman hoped her own children would not share her fear of water, taking them to swim lessons at an early age.
“And you know, it just turned out that one of my children won a gold medal in Beijing, swimming relay for the United States,” Wildman said of Olympian Ben Wildman-Tobriner. “My other child became an award-winning swim coach.”
Wildman wrote “Treasure Hunt” for an environment- and eco-friendly-themed writing contest. Although it did not win, she held onto the idea and turned her story into a picture book.
“I did get this wonderful book out of it,” she said. “You know, you never know if things are going to turn out right.”
Wildman’s children’s books are available at Linden Tree and on Amazon.
