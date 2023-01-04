lindentree

Authors Stephanie Wildman, left, and Emma Bland Smith promote the children’s books they wrote at Linden Tree Books in downtown Los Altos.

 Annabelle Eaton/Special to the Town Crier

Former professor of law Stephanie Wildman has gone from writing books on social justice, privilege and women’s legal issues to those aimed at children.

More than a year after releasing “Brave in the Water,” about a boy afraid to swim, Wildman has published her second children’s book, “Treasure Hunt.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.