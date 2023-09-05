Subscribers keep our independent community news in business. If you already have a subscription, log in or register for an account on our website to continue reading. Click here if you’re having trouble accessing your subscriber account.
An artist applies finishing touches to a mural at the former Costume Bank on State St. The nonprofit Arts Los Altos is inviting community members to join in the creation of a new mural Sept. 23 on the Reitmeir’s Werkstatt building wall that faces the parking lot behind its First Street location.
The first-ever community participation mural painting experience is scheduled 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 23 in the parking lot behind Standard Liquors at 303 First St., Los Altos. The mural will be painted on the Reitmeir’s Werkstatt building wall that faces the parking lot.
This unique event offers local high school students and adults the opportunity to learn to paint like a graffiti street artist and to leave their own enduring mark on a Los Altos mural wall.
Each participant will enroll online for a specific time slot for the day of the event. At the workshop, participants will be provided with protective gear and learn about the history of graffiti. First, they will rehearse spray-painting skills on a practice wall, and then each participant will paint an actual section of the mural under the guidance of renowned San Francisco muralist Cameron Moberg and his assistants.
After community participants have completed their painting, the wall will be enhanced by Moberg.
Moberg painted the stunning Arts Los Altos mural of California poppies and monarch butterflies, titled “Be the Change,” on two walls of the Assistance League at 169 State St. in Los Altos.
In addition to painting commissioned murals, Moberg has a business, Talking Walls, that aims to educate towns about graffiti art and then to take it public with the input of and collaboration with community artists. In this way, indoor and outdoor spaces are transformed into large-scale participatory artwork.
Moberg began working with children and teens when he was just 18 years old. He loves watching students grow and develop through art, music and dance.
Be sure to sign up for your painting time slot by visiting artslosaltos.org and clicking the “Projects” tab, then “Community Mural Event.” Students should use the promo code: STUDENT. All materials, including a tote bag, are included in the entry fee.
If people don’t wish to paint, they may observe live mural painting demonstrations, listen to DJ music and enjoy food from the Mexican food truck Cheztakos.
Arts Los Altos hopes to see many participants and observers Sept. 23 for this exciting community mural painting event.
