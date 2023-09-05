09_06_23_COMM_spotlightonart.jpg

An artist applies finishing touches to a mural at the former Costume Bank on State St. The nonprofit Arts Los Altos is inviting community members to join in the creation of a new mural Sept. 23 on the Reitmeir’s Werkstatt building wall that faces the parking lot behind its First Street location.

Come paint a mural with Arts Los Altos.

The first-ever community participation mural painting experience is scheduled 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 23 in the parking lot behind Standard Liquors at 303 First St., Los Altos. The mural will be painted on the Reitmeir’s Werkstatt building wall that faces the parking lot.

