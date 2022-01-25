The leaders of Arts Los Altos have big ambitions for downtown Los Altos.
The nonprofit’s fifth project is set to be installed next month along the Third Street Art Walk, expanding beyond its current southeast boundary on Main.
Dubbed the “paseo project,” the new installation in the walkway between Akane Japanese Cuisine restaurant and the office of cybersecurity firm vArmour includes three primary elements: a projection mural, a bench sculpture and an augmented-reality installation. Arts Los Altos’ goal of “public art placemaking” and the “transformation of alleys, or passageways … into public art with augmented reality and lighting” inspired the organization’s latest project, said Karen Zucker, Arts Los Altos co-director along with Maddy McBirney.
Arts Los Altos put out a call for art last July and eventually settled on the proposal from San Francisco artist Liz Hickok. She said the “resilience” of California poppies intially inspired the native plants theme of the installation. Hickok said including local wildflowers was a “way for viewers to connect to the healing and inspiring natural forces found right in our backyards.”
McBirney pitched the idea of focusing on projection and augmented reality to the initially skeptical group.
Hickok’s collaborator and technologist Phil Spitler said the addition of augmented reality will create a dynamic experience.
“As the sun goes down, colored lights will emerge from behind the flowers, along the walls, and on the newly commissioned bench,” Spitler said.
Third Street Art Walk
On a recent walk down Third Street, McBirney and Zucker pointed out at least five different locations where they hoped to propose sculpture installations to the city or approached property owners about murals.
“We just try to find anywhere where there’s private property so we can put art,” McBirney said.
McBirney and Zucker are working with local property owners in the hopes of extending the Third Street Art Walk. In a way, they’re finishing the work they started with the city’s Public Arts Commission, on which both women served. The two founded Arts Los Altos in 2019 and have installed three murals and one permanent sculpture since.
“We’ve learned a lot,” Zucker said. “We’ve come a long way.”
Zucker said the Public Arts Commission is better funded now and focuses on sculpture, whereas Arts Los Altos primarily focuses on murals. She said the city is aware of the arts corridor and has proposed several installation sites along Third Street. McBirney said that with support from the city, Arts Los Altos can pursue more signage to direct people to the art paseo.
Arts Los Altos is still raising money for the Waveform Benches to be installed along the walk. Constructed from upcycled rice husks, the benches will provide another source of light in the paseo as they light up in different colors. McBirney said that with the current funding, Arts Los Altos can afford one bench, but the group hopes to fund 27 feet of benches, creating a “river of light.”
To donate to Arts Los Altos’ paseo project, visit tinyurl.com/3v55hn3x.