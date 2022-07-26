Arts Los Altos’ sixth public art installation, a mural titled “Apricot Blossoms,” went up at 342 State St. July 19.
If you stroll down State Street, you will see “Apricot Blossoms” on the storefront of BK Collections, across from Peet’s Coffee, in bloom year-round. The showy blossoms were designed by San Jose muralist Roan Victor.
Victor worked closely with Arts Los Altos and the owner of BK Collections, Belinda Chung, to come up with a design that is both related to Los Altos apricot orchard history and complements the space and color of the building. Chung said she wanted something with “simplicity and harmony.”
To create the mural, Victor painted her design and then created a prototype on her iPad. She then used a photo of the building to apply the prototype in the correct position for review by Arts Los Altos and Chung. The final version was sent to a specialized company for printing and installation. The result is an original and arresting mural that both accentuates the building and beautifies the storefront. This is Victor’s first vinyl-wrap public art installation.
Victor lives in San Jose with her husband, Sean Boyles. Both a muralist and watercolor artist, she has done numerous commissions in both media. You can see one of her large murals in downtown San Jose’s Japantown.
The nonprofit Arts Los Altos continues to administer various public art installations in downtown Los Altos.
Ginny Strock is a Los Altos resident.
