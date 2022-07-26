arts

A crew puts the finishing touches on an Arts Los Altos mural above BK Collections on State Street. 

 Shelly Bowers/Special to the Town Crier

Arts Los Altos’ sixth public art installation, a mural titled “Apricot Blossoms,” went up at 342 State St. July 19.

If you stroll down State Street, you will see “Apricot Blossoms” on the storefront of BK Collections, across from Peet’s Coffee, in bloom year-round. The showy blossoms were designed by San Jose muralist Roan Victor.

