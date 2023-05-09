The solo art exhibition “An Artist’s Playground,” presented by local artist Rachel Tirosh, is on display through September at Los Altos Hills Town Hall, 26379 W. Fremont Road.
A reception for the artist, scheduled 2-5 p.m. Sunday at town hall, will feature live music, refreshments and wine. Admission is free and open to all.
Transitioning from electrical engineering to art, Tirosh serves as evidence that there is life beyond the confines of the high-tech industry. In her former career, she followed strict rules to design electronic systems, but in the realm of art, she said she revels in the freedom of creative expression without boundaries or regulations. Through her artwork, she aims to convey a sense of balance, tranquility, peace of mind and harmony by experimenting with textures and colors.
Tirosh found her artistic voice as a nonrepresentational abstract artist, using a process of layering, pouring water with pigment and glue, and scratching the surface to leave behind traces of earlier stages. Her paintings only come to completion when they satisfy her artistic vision. According to Tirosh, the true interpretation of her work lies not in what the artist sees, but in the eyes of the individual viewer, who is free to wonder and imagine.
The pandemic had a significant impact on Tirosh’s painting style. In her earlier works, she used earth tones to convey tranquility. In her latest series, paintings from which are featured in the exhibition, she incorporates bold and colorful shapes to inspire upward energy. Her artistic process involves layering the canvas with paper, paint and marks until it reaches a point of saturation. The technique results in an unexpected surface with a history and mystery. Tirosh deliberately covers and edits parts of the painting, using a paintbrush to activate and bring shapes to life. She employs repeated elements to create a poetic composition, likening her paintings to music.
Tirosh is a member of co-op galleries and local art groups, and participates in a range of exhibitions, art fairs and open studios throughout the Bay Area and Northern California. Her artwork can be viewed at ACCI Gallery in Berkeley. She is currently pursuing a Master of Fine Arts in visual arts at Vermont College of Fine Arts.
For more information on Tirosh and her work, visit mixsome.com.
‘Vortex’ comes to Los Altos
Los Altos has a new sculpture on Third Street, “Vortex,” created by artist Diego Harris as an homage to one of his favorite shapes in nature – the spiral.
Harris said his goal with “Vortex” is to fool viewers into thinking they are looking a “some strange plant or animal and not a steel sculpture, at least for a moment.”
The newest work of art is part of the Los Altos Public Arts Commission’s Art Without Walls sculpture loan program. Since 1987, sculpture has been displayed on public land – there are more than 33 sculptures throughout Los Altos. Works are chosen for visual appeal, for creativity and to reflect the locality in which they are placed.
“The beauty of the loan program is that it brings meaningful and beautiful art to Los Altos for all to enjoy,” said Monica Waldman, chairperson of the Public Arts Commission. “Our loan program enables a rotating collection providing fresh inspiration while giving artists exposure for their art. It’s a win-win.”
Waldman added that that the installations would not be possible without support from city staff.
“It truly is a partnership,” she said. “When ‘Vortex’ was installed, our deputy city manager, Jon Maginot, identified the location for the installation, and Bryan Walker from city maintenance worked with the artist to secure the sculpture. The process took less than an hour.”
For more information on public art, visit losaltosca.gov/publicartscommission/page/art-without-walls.
