Rachel Tirosh presents “An Artist’s Playground” at Los Altos Hills Town Hall.

The solo art exhibition “An Artist’s Playground,” presented by local artist Rachel Tirosh, is on display through September at Los Altos Hills Town Hall, 26379 W. Fremont Road.

A reception for the artist, scheduled 2-5 p.m. Sunday at town hall, will feature live music, refreshments and wine. Admission is free and open to all.

Artist Diego Harris, right, and Bryan Walker with the city of Los Altos flank the “Vortex” sculpture.

