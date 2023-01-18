Santa Clara County has experienced rain totals ranging from 5.5 to 10 inches since Dec. 26, according to the National Weather Service, and the county’s drought situation has significantly improved.
Valley Water District spokesperson Matt Keller said the county is currently in a moderate drought, which he called a “significant improvement,” as the drought has fluctuated among severe, extreme and exceptional conditions over the past three years.
However, Keller said it’s still too early into the wet season to know if the increased rain will continue and lessen drought conditions into the future.
“Valley Water’s criteria for a drought is based off our water supply availability, which includes local supply from our reservoirs, imported water, recycled water and conservation levels,” he said. “We are seeing potential increased supply, but it’s still too early in the wet season to know the long-term impacts.”
Three of the county’s 10 reservoirs have reached capacity: Almaden (95.6%), Uvas (101.8%) and Coyote (101.7%).
While the county is heading in a positive drought direction, Keller said the Valley Water Board of Directors will determine water-use reduction goals and outdoor watering limits when the rainy season ends.
“In December 2021, we had record-breaking rain and snow but then saw the driest start to a year on record in 2022,” he said. “Santa Clara County is trending in the right direction, but we need to wait until spring before we get a more firm answer on the outlook for our water supply portfolio.”
Keller said it’s important to remember that while periods of drought are normal in the county, climate change will increase their frequency. He also emphasized the importance of public action in drought mitigation.
