Santa Clara County has experienced rain totals ranging from 5.5 to 10 inches since Dec. 26, according to the National Weather Service, and the county’s drought situation has significantly improved.

Valley Water District spokesperson Matt Keller said the county is currently in a moderate drought, which he called a “significant improvement,” as the drought has fluctuated among severe, extreme and exceptional conditions over the past three years.

